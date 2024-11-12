Here’s How Venice Voted in the 2024 General Election

See How Ballots Were Cast in the Venice Area’s Voting Precincts

By Zach Armstrong

Preliminary results show how voters in the Venice, Mar Vista, and Marina del Rey precincts voted in the 2024 general election.

Former President Donald Trump won a second presidential term after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris last Wednesday. The Democratic candidate won all of California’s 54 electoral college votes, while also having a stronghold across LA County (save for a few precincts in the Beverly Hills and Glendale areas), according to data reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Ballots cast in the 13 voting precincts that largely constitute Venice, Mar Vista, and Marina del Rey overwhelmingly went to Harris compared with the now President-elect, Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (who threw support behind the Republican nominee in late August.)

Of the more than 29,000 votes cast from those precincts, 79.91% went for Harris, while Trump, Stein and RFK Jr. received just 18.92%, 0.62% and 0.55% of the Venice area vote, respectively in that order.

The largely liberal-leaning political leaders of California and Los Angeles have already sprung into action as they anticipate a second Trump administration.

City council members said Friday that they seek to pass L.A.’s “sanctuary” law (an ordinance that would bar federal immigration enforcement officials from accessing city databases), while Gov. Newsom announced a special session aimed at strengthening civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate initiatives, and immigration, to counteract expected policies from the incoming executive. That session is set to begin Dec. 2.

President-elect Trump is set to be sworn in at his inauguration on Jan. 20.