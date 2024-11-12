November 12, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Here’s How Venice Voted in the 2024 General Election

See How Ballots Were Cast in the Venice Area’s Voting Precincts

By Zach Armstrong

Preliminary results show how voters in the Venice, Mar Vista, and Marina del Rey precincts voted in the 2024 general election. 

Former President Donald Trump won a second presidential term after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris last Wednesday. The Democratic candidate won all of California’s 54 electoral college votes, while also having a stronghold across LA County (save for a few precincts in the Beverly Hills and Glendale areas), according to data reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Ballots cast in the 13 voting precincts that largely constitute Venice, Mar Vista, and Marina del Rey overwhelmingly went to Harris compared with the now President-elect, Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (who threw support behind the Republican nominee in late August.)

Of the more than 29,000 votes cast from those precincts, 79.91% went for Harris, while Trump, Stein and RFK Jr. received just 18.92%, 0.62% and 0.55% of the Venice area vote, respectively in that order.

The largely liberal-leaning political leaders of California and Los Angeles have already sprung into action as they anticipate a second Trump administration. 

City council members said Friday that they seek to pass L.A.’s “sanctuary” law (an ordinance that would bar federal immigration enforcement officials from accessing city databases), while Gov. Newsom announced a special session aimed at strengthening civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate initiatives, and immigration, to counteract expected policies from the incoming executive. That session is set to begin Dec. 2.

President-elect Trump is set to be sworn in at his inauguration on Jan. 20.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Oceanfront Walk Committee Hosts Q&A With County Supervisor’s Office

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

Representative of LA Supervisor Horvath Offers Insight Into the Homeless and RV Crisis Here in Venice and Beyond  By Nick...

Photo Credit: Getty Images
News

Racist Text Messages Target Students in Santa Monica, West LA, Raising Alarm Among Schools, Families

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

Outrage Spreads as Disturbing, Racially Charged Messages Reach Students and Others By Dolores Quintana Schools on the Westside of Los...

Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department
Hard, News

LASD Searches For Missing Man Last Seen in Marina del Rey

November 10, 2024

Read more
November 10, 2024

According to Family Members, There Are Concerns He May Be Planning to Leave the Country The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Drug Use Evident at Bridge Housing Facility

November 10, 2024

Read more
November 10, 2024

Loitering and Open Drug Use at Main Street Has Residents Anxious By Nick Antonicello Sources tell Yo! Venice that drug...

Photo: Google Earth
News, upbeat

“Caterpillar Soup” Returns to Santa Monica Playhouse for 20th Anniversary Performances

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

Written and Performed by Lyena Strelkoff, the Autobiographical Production Explores Her Journey After a Paralyzing Fall The critically acclaimed one-woman...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Chinese Chemical Company and Executives Indicted for Allegedly Fueling Fentanyl Crisis in Los Angeles

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

U.S. DOJ Charges Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech and Executives With 13 Counts  A federal grand jury has indicted Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech...

Photo: Venice Arts
News, upbeat

Venice Arts Gala Raises $130K to Empower Youth Through Art

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

The Event Also Introduced Jaime Zavala as Venice Arts’ New Executive Director Venice Arts raised over $130,000 at its 31st...
News

Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Santa Monica, CA – A new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Dogtown Baseball Prospect Commits to LMU

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Notre Dame Pitching Standout Accepts Athletic Scholarship With the Loyola Marymount University Lions of the West Coast Conference By Nick...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Malibu Brush Fire Damages Homes, Burns 50 Acres: Report

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

The Fire Broke Out Under Critical Fire Weather, With a Red Flag Warning Issued for the Area Due to Powerful...

Photo Credit: Republique
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Pedestrian Injured in Admiralty Way Collision

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Authorities Are Investigating the Circumstances of the Collision A pedestrian was injured in a traffic collision early Wednesday on Admiralty...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

The Whaler Celebrates 80 Years as Venice Landmark

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Throughout November, the Whaler Will Feature Drink and Food Specials, Live Music, and Weekend Events The Whaler, a Venice Beach...

Photo: Facebook
News

Topanga Canyon Blvd Closed to Non-Residents Due to High Fire Danger

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Closures Run From Mulholland Drive to Pacific Coast Highway Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed to non-residents from Mulholland Drive...
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus Gets $53M for Electrification, Service Improvement

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Grant to fund zero-emission fleet conversion, expanded transit service, and workforce training initiatives The California State Transportation Agency announced Wednesday...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR