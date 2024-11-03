November 4, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Search Continues for Armed Robbery Suspect in Venice Beach

Although an Intense Search Operation Commenced Using Helicopters, K-9 Units and a Lockdown of Bridge Access, the Suspect Was Not Located

By Zach Armstrong

Authorities are continuing their search for a suspect who allegedly robbed several tourists before hiding in the area of the Venice canals.

In the late afternoon on Nov. 1, at the 500 block of Venice Way, an armed Black male in his 20s or 30s described as wearing all dark clothing reportedly took wedding rings, an Iphone and a purse from victims across from the Venice Beach Library. No injuries or other stolen items were reported. 

Soon after, authorities advised residents of the Venice Canals to lock their doors and remain inside for several hours after the suspect was reportedly seen close to Dell Avenue, Ocean Avenue and Venice Way. 

Although an intense search operation commenced using helicopters, K-9 units and a lockdown of bridge access, the suspect was not immediately located and remains unfound and unidentified at the time of this writing.

Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: US Coast Guard
Hard, News

Coast Guard Completes Marina del Rey Yacht Fire Fuel Cleanup

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

The Vessel No Longer Poses a Pollution Threat After Weeks of Recovery Operations Cleanup efforts have concluded in Marina del...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

H5N1 Detected in LA County Wastewater, Health Officials Urge Precautions for Residents

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Los Angeles County Investigates Low-Level H5 Avian Flu Detected in Wastewater The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is...

Photo Credit: Google Earth
News

Beverly Hills City Government Agrees to a Stipulated Judgment After Blocking Abortion Clinic Opening

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

City to Implement Training, Oversight on Reproductive Rights Following Legal Settlement  California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a legal agreement...

Photo Credit: Santa Monica History Museum
News

Dia De Los Muertos 2024: Here's Where To Celebrate The Holiday Tradition This Weekend

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Los Angeles Has a Variety of Ways to Explore Latino Culture and Honor Ancestors Starting just after Halloween, Dia de...

Photo: ARCANE
News, upbeat

L.A. Artist to Discuss Debut Exhibit With Morleigh Steinberg at ARCANE Space

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Event Will Give Attendees a Chance to Engage With Maskrey, Whose Solo Debut Exhibition Opens Nov. 2 Los Angeles-based...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/

Photo: Instagram: @orla_santamonica
Dining, News

Michael Mina's Egyptian-Mediterranean Restaurant Opens in Santa Monica

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Inside, the 270-Seat Restaurant's Interior Draws Inspiration From Greek and Egyptian Coastal Aesthetics Renowned chef Michael Mina has opened his...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series in Thrilling Comeback Against Yankees

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Dodgers Claims the Championship Title With a Stunning Victory The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions as of 8:56...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

"Doumani House" in Marina Del Rey Designed by Sculptor Robert Graham Lists for $17.5M

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Features Include a Music Room With a Steel-Etched Window and a Dining Area With a Dale Chihuly Chandelier "Doumani House",...
Hard, News

Here's Why West L.A. Stunk So Bad This Week

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Coastal Communities Were Blanketed by an Intense Smell Brought on by an Oceanic Phenomena Sarena Snider had just returned to...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Governor Gavin Newsom Allocates $827 Million to Combat Homelessness Statewide

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

New Funding Aims To Create Housing, Expand Shelters, Enhance Support Services Governor Gavin Newsom announced $827 million in new state...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus to Unveil New Dog Park with Community Celebration

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Attendees Can Enter Their Pets in a Doggie Fall Fashion Show, With Prizes From Local Businesses The City of Santa...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Petition Launched to Stop Sale of Venice's Friendship Baptist Church

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Congregants were recently made aware that the church property at 606 Broadway Street was listed for sale Members of Venice's...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @yovenicenews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...

