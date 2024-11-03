Search Continues for Armed Robbery Suspect in Venice Beach

Although an Intense Search Operation Commenced Using Helicopters, K-9 Units and a Lockdown of Bridge Access, the Suspect Was Not Located

By Zach Armstrong

Authorities are continuing their search for a suspect who allegedly robbed several tourists before hiding in the area of the Venice canals.

In the late afternoon on Nov. 1, at the 500 block of Venice Way, an armed Black male in his 20s or 30s described as wearing all dark clothing reportedly took wedding rings, an Iphone and a purse from victims across from the Venice Beach Library. No injuries or other stolen items were reported.

Soon after, authorities advised residents of the Venice Canals to lock their doors and remain inside for several hours after the suspect was reportedly seen close to Dell Avenue, Ocean Avenue and Venice Way.

Although an intense search operation commenced using helicopters, K-9 units and a lockdown of bridge access, the suspect was not immediately located and remains unfound and unidentified at the time of this writing.