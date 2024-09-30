“Ninja-Like” Burglaries Put Mar Vista Residents On Edge: Report

Residents Have Taken Additional Precautions, From Installing More Cameras to Reinforcing Locks

A new report from Fox 11 Los Angeles describes residents of the Westside Village neighborhood in Mar Vista being on high alert following a recent surge in burglaries, with several homes having been broken into within the past week, with dozens of incidents reported in recent months.

Homeowners have noticed a pattern in the burglaries, which seem to be carried out with precision.

Bernard Hsu, a resident whose home was recently targeted, described the burglars as “ninja-like” and told Fox 11 they focus on specific items, leaving electronics behind. “They took jewelry and designer handbags — that’s all they took from my home,” Hsu explained. “They passed on the iPads and laptops, so they have some system in place.”

The intruders often strike when homeowners are away, and in several instances, they have jammed WiFi signals and sedated guard dogs. Despite increasing security measures, residents are still falling victim to the thieves. Deb Longua, speaking for a neighbor whose home has been hit four times, expressed the community’s frustration.

In response, residents have taken additional precautions, from installing more cameras to reinforcing locks, Fox 11 reported. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division has stepped up patrols, leading to the recent arrest of a man believed to be involved in a local burglary. The suspect reportedly confessed, thanks to the vigilance of the neighborhood watch and increased police presence.