September 6, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: SMPD

Man Arrested for Assaults at Trader Joe’s and Santa Monica Beach

The man became agitated when a store employee asked him to leave

A 31-year-old homeless man was arrested late Wednesday night after allegedly assaulting a woman on Barnard Way and being linked to a separate assault at a Santa Monica Trader Joe’s the day before.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 28, an individual riding along Barnard Way was flagged down by a woman bleeding from cuts on her face and head. The woman told officers that a man, described as wearing a distinctive orange shirt, had punched her multiple times, struck her with a bottle, and attempted to shove sand in her mouth. 

Officers responded to the scene, and while some arranged medical transport, others searched the area near the 2600 block of Ocean Front Walk for the suspect.

Police located the suspect, Mario Alejandri, nearby. He was positively identified by the victim and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. During the investigation, detectives recognized Alejandri as the suspect in another assault that took place the day before at Trader Joe’s on Broadway.

In that incident, which occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 27, Alejandri reportedly became agitated when a store employee, who recognized him from previous shoplifting incidents, asked him to leave. Alejandri allegedly struck the employee in the face, threw two potted plants at them, and attempted to hurl a sign before being blocked by closing doors. The employee was not seriously injured, and the incident was captured on the store’s surveillance footage, helping detectives link Alejandri to both assaults.

Alejandri, who is on probation for a prior battery conviction, has an extensive criminal record, including arrests for battery, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, petty theft, and possession of methamphetamine.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed three felony assault with a deadly weapon charges against Alejandri on Sept. 3 — two counts for the beach attack and one for the Trader Joe’s assault.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Jenkins at Benjamin.Jenkins@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander at (310) 458-8427.

Hard, News
