May 1, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts. Locals Concerned About Reemergence of Tents & RVs

Third & Rose Repopulating With Tents and Structures on Sidewalks

By Nick Antonicello 

Photos taken this weekend by area residents fear a backslide of past conditions where unhoused individuals are now back on the sidewalks where access for pedestrians has been compromised. 

According to sources, several encampments have been reestablished which has residents concerned. 

This area at Third & Rose was once a huge magnet for encampments but was cleaned and cleared only to see new tents and alike return. 

City officials have been contacted about the current encampments and hopefully they will be cleared and contained. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-resident of the neighborhood who covers extensively the encampment and RV crisis in Venice. Have an encampment or RV issue? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindsopring.com

in Hard, News
