Venice Shorts: White School Bus Parked at S Venice Blvd. & Canals

Permanently Parked for Months, Overlooking Historic Canals

By Nick Antonicello

Another white school bus has appeared at South Venice Boulevard overlooking the Venicecanals as this permanently parked vehicle has been in the same spot for several months according to numerous local sources.

The vehicle has no license plates or tags and has not been ticketed for street sweeping.

There was another white school bus that was parked at Fourth that was removed by city officials as it was determined no one was actually residing in the vehicle, but was being used as a storage facility on wheels by the owner.

This is another stretch of parking by the beach that was overwhelmed by RVs, but now just a few. It was one of the major cleanups by city officials back in 2023 when Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) and Mayor Karen Bass assumed office.

These pictures were taken earlier this week by an area resident and shared with us.

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor this particular stretch of street for any repopulation of encampments and RVs.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who exclusively monitors the encampment and RV crisis on the streets of Venice. Have an encampment or RV issue? E-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com