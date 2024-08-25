August 26, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: “Madness at Marr Street” Evident & Ongoing

One of the More Obvious Encampments in Venice Needs to Be Cleaned Up

By Nick Antonicello 

 In a recent email to the office of LA Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), Venice Neighborhood Council Community Officer Clark Brown offered new details of the random encampment at Marr and Washington. 

This site also includes illegally parked RV’s that continue to be a challenge for neighbors and residents. 

Brown, a retired attorney informed Park’s office of homeless individuals that have camped here for months which is directly in front of the strip mall that includes Wacky Wok at 2805 Abbot Kinney that intersects with Marr. 

The images here were taken on August 22nd and the entire pedestrian sidewalk has been taken over by tents, personal items and about a dozen bicycles. 

Currently, about six individuals not counting those in the RV’s continue to occupy this public space. 

Brown reported several individuals including one female who has been at this location for some time. 

“I once saw her (one homeless female) defecating in the planters next to her present place.  She told me she would  not move to shelter if offered,” said Brown who took the time and effort to speak with these unhoused individuals. 

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the current crisis and see if city officials can clean-up the sidewalk of these individuals living in filthy and unsanitary conditions in the summer heat who desperately need shelter and professional medical services on a regular basis. 

Nick Antonicello  is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the current encampment and RV crisis In the neighborhood. Have an encampment issue on your block or street? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com


