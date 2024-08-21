“Great Western Steak & Hoagie” to Celebrate 51 Years in Venice With Community Event

The Business, Managed by Sergio Perez, Has Deep Roots in the Neighborhood

The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co., fondly known as “Hoagies” by locals, is celebrating its 51st anniversary on Saturday, August 24. The Venice institution will mark the occasion with a day of festivities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring local vendors, live music, DJs, raffles, and more. The event will take place at the restaurant’s location at 1720 Lincoln Blvd.

Hoagies, established in 1973, has been a staple of the Venice community for over five decades, known for its Philly cheesesteaks and its homage to the spirit of the Wild West.

The business, managed by Sergio Perez, has deep roots in the neighborhood. Perez, raised in Venice, has continued his family’s food business while actively participating in various local organizations, including the Venetian Car Club, the Venice Mexican American Traquero Committee, and the Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade & Festival Committee, as he stated in a Venice Paparazzi interview last year. He also serves on the board of Venice Pride and is involved in annual community events such as feeding the unhoused a Thanksgiving dinner at Venice Beach.

Reflecting on the business’s history, Perez shared with VP that the inspiration for the name “The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co.” came from the Wild West spirit, although the cheesesteak concept was not originally theirs.