(Video) Downtown’s New Cafe Serves Organic Italian Coffee

Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served

@yovenicenews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict #california #losangeles #fyp #foodie ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
Photo: Instagram: @jenisicecreams
Dining, News

Jeni’s Serving Special Flavors on Annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

January 24, 2024

January 24, 2024

Banana-Based Flavor Makes a Return Jeni’s, with a Venice location at 64 Windward Ave., invites ice cream enthusiasts to partake...

Photo: Instagram: @thewaterfrontvenice
Dining, News

The Waterfront Restaurant to Host Screening of Short Surf Films

January 24, 2024

January 24, 2024

The films curated by swoon venice and venice beach film festival Join Movie Night at The Waterfront this Thursday, Jan....
upbeat, Video

(Video) “Saint Anne Santa Monica” Mural Unveiled

January 23, 2024

January 23, 2024

The Well-Known Muralist Has Personal Connections to the School and Church @yovenicenews The mural depicts Saint Anne cradling the blessed...
Hard, Video

(Video) Woman Hospitalized After Mar Vista Apartment Fire

January 18, 2024

January 18, 2024

The Female Tenant Was Exposed to Heavy Smoke @yovenicenews A woman has hospitalized after being exposed to the fire’s smoke...
Dining, Video

(Video) See What’s Cooking at Cha Cha Chicken

January 17, 2024

January 17, 2024

Located on Ocean Ave., the Eatery is a Short Walk From the Pier. @yovenicenews Cha Cha Chicken is on Ocean...
Dining, Video

(Video) Look Inside Palisades Village’s New Pop-Up Pizzeria

January 17, 2024

January 17, 2024

Jemma Pizzeria Offers Sandwiches, Fresh Pies and More @yovenicenews Palisadians have a new pizzeria. #pizza #pizzalover #pizzatime #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles...

Photo: Instagram: @duckhornwine
Dining, News

Three Course Dinner Event at SALT to Feature Pairings from Napa Valley Luxury Wine Company

January 17, 2024

January 17, 2024

Course Two Features Grilled Marinated Quail Paired with Duckhorn Merlot Join the Marina Del Rey Hotel’s SALT Restaurant & Bar...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

Washington Blvd. Restaurant Reopens After Fumigation

January 17, 2024

January 17, 2024

The Effort Was Not Related to Detected Pests By Zach Armstrong C&O Restaurants, a popular Italian eatery located at 3016...

Photo: Instagram: @dcberan
Dining, News

In Upcoming Santa Monica Dining Concept, Chefs Will Present Dishes

January 11, 2024

January 11, 2024

The Restaurant is Set to Feature Up To 15 Courses According to a report from What Now Los Angeles, renowned...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Kids Cooking Classes Coming to Mar Vista Farmers Market

January 10, 2024

January 10, 2024

Led by vegan chef Acooba Scott Cooking Kids takes place on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10 a.m....

Photo: Instagram: @ourplace
Dining, News

Dry January Event + Discussion Coming to Our Place

January 10, 2024

January 10, 2024

Anticipate an array of refreshing drinks, accompanied by light bites and complimentary goodie bags Experience the ultimate Dry January celebration...
Hard, Video

(Video) Town Clock Installed in Pacific Palisades

January 8, 2024

January 8, 2024

Each Side Spells the Town’s Name in Gold @yovenicenews Palisades now has a town clock. #clock #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla...
Hard, Video

(Video) Kobe Bryant Mural Unveiled on Ocean Front Walk

January 4, 2024

January 4, 2024

It Depicts His “Shush” Celebration and The Black Mamba Logo @yovenicenews A new mural on Venice Beach pays homage to...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

These Are the Food Vendors Set Up at the Mar Vista Farmers Market

January 4, 2024

January 4, 2024

This is the selection of multicultural vendors at the weekly event. Starting in 1977, the Mar Vista Farmers Market offers...
Dining, Video

(Video) Bakery by Food Network Judge to Open Retail Space on Wilshire

January 3, 2024

January 3, 2024

The Shop Will Replace the Former Space of Vanilla Bake Shop @yovenicenews A Food Network judge is set to open...

