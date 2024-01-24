(Video) Downtown’s New Cafe Serves Organic Italian Coffee

Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served
@yovenicenews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict #california #losangeles #fyp #foodie ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served
@yovenicenews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict #california #losangeles #fyp #foodie ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
January 24, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Banana-Based Flavor Makes a Return Jeni’s, with a Venice location at 64 Windward Ave., invites ice cream enthusiasts to partake...
January 24, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The films curated by swoon venice and venice beach film festival Join Movie Night at The Waterfront this Thursday, Jan....
January 23, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Well-Known Muralist Has Personal Connections to the School and Church @yovenicenews The mural depicts Saint Anne cradling the blessed...
January 18, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Female Tenant Was Exposed to Heavy Smoke @yovenicenews A woman has hospitalized after being exposed to the fire’s smoke...
Located on Ocean Ave., the Eatery is a Short Walk From the Pier. @yovenicenews Cha Cha Chicken is on Ocean...
Jemma Pizzeria Offers Sandwiches, Fresh Pies and More @yovenicenews Palisadians have a new pizzeria. #pizza #pizzalover #pizzatime #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles...
Course Two Features Grilled Marinated Quail Paired with Duckhorn Merlot Join the Marina Del Rey Hotel’s SALT Restaurant & Bar...
January 17, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Effort Was Not Related to Detected Pests By Zach Armstrong C&O Restaurants, a popular Italian eatery located at 3016...
January 11, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Restaurant is Set to Feature Up To 15 Courses According to a report from What Now Los Angeles, renowned...
January 10, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Led by vegan chef Acooba Scott Cooking Kids takes place on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10 a.m....
January 10, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Anticipate an array of refreshing drinks, accompanied by light bites and complimentary goodie bags Experience the ultimate Dry January celebration...
January 8, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Each Side Spells the Town’s Name in Gold @yovenicenews Palisades now has a town clock. #clock #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla...
January 4, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
It Depicts His “Shush” Celebration and The Black Mamba Logo @yovenicenews A new mural on Venice Beach pays homage to...
January 4, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
This is the selection of multicultural vendors at the weekly event. Starting in 1977, the Mar Vista Farmers Market offers...
January 3, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Shop Will Replace the Former Space of Vanilla Bake Shop @yovenicenews A Food Network judge is set to open...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served @yovenicenews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict...Read more
Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served @yovenicenews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict...Read more