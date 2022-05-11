May 12, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram (@superdomesticcxc).

Coffee + Bike Shop Opening Venice Location

Super Domestic coming to Main Street in Venice 

By Dolores Quintana

Super Domestic Coffee and bicycles will be opening a new location in Venice as reported by Toddrickallen.com

They spotted signs in the windows at 1330 and 1380 Main Street that say that Super Domestic will be there soon. It makes sense that two of the addresses have the signs because that is the same configuration as the location in Culver City.

One small space is the coffee and food area and then the next space has retail items for sale and bicycle accessories. You can find candles there too and the entire concept has a very outdoors vibe as well as some really inventive coffee drinks, some of which are inspired by local groups. 

Currently, the Culver City location has a weekly beverage menu of drinks inspired by Girl Scout cookies. You can also buy treats to go with your coffee like bagels, burritos – they have The Rooster’s Rico Suave burrito, and tartines.

in Dining, Food & Drink
Related Posts
Photo: hurrycurryoftokyo.com
Dining, Food & Drink

Hurry Curry Reopens in Santa Monica

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

Longtime Sawtelle restaurant back in business By Dolores Quintana Westside favorite Hurry Curry has opened officially in Santa Monica at...

Photo: Facebook (@dearjohnsbar).
Dining, Food & Drink

Team Behind Dear John’s Opening Seafood Spot in Marina del Rey

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

Dear Jane’s coming to former Charthouse space By Dolores Quintana Marina del Rey’s burgeoning waterfront is getting yet another restaurant...

Photo: Instagram (@cafe_ruisseau).
Dining, Food & Drink

Popular Playa Vista Cafe Expanding to Hollywood

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

Santa Monica and Playa Vista restaurant Cafe Ruisseau opening on Selma Avenue By Dolores QUitana Cafe Ruisseau will be expanding...
Food & Drink, Video

An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne  A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...

Photo: Facebook (@honeybeeburger).
Dining, Food & Drink

Vegan Burger Joint Now Open in Venice

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Honeybee Burger up and running on Lincoln Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Honeybee Burger is now officially open at 326 Lincoln...
Food & Drink, Video

Citrus Without Acidity?

April 28, 2022

Read more
April 28, 2022

Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...

Photo: Facebook (@yamaseafoodla).
Dining, Food & Drink

Japanese Seafood Market Planned for Mar Vista

April 27, 2022

Read more
April 27, 2022

Yama Seafood coming to 1709 W. National Blvd By Dolores Quintana Yama Seafood, the San Gabriel based seafood market and...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors

April 27, 2022

Read more
April 27, 2022

Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...

Photo: Facebook (@laipafest).
Dining, Food & Drink

LA IPA Fest Returns to Brennan’s

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

60 beers from across California coming to Brennan’s in Marina del Rey By Dolores Quintana LA IPA Festival is returning...
Food & Drink, Video

Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Food & Drink

“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee...
Food & Drink, Video

What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...

Photo: Facebook (@planta).
Dining, Food & Drink

PLANTA Opening First LA Restaurant in Marina del Rey

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

100% plant based restaurant opening in coming weeks By Dolores Quintana PLANTA, the 100% plant based restaurant that is dedicated...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR