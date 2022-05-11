Coffee + Bike Shop Opening Venice Location

Super Domestic coming to Main Street in Venice

By Dolores Quintana

Super Domestic Coffee and bicycles will be opening a new location in Venice as reported by Toddrickallen.com.

They spotted signs in the windows at 1330 and 1380 Main Street that say that Super Domestic will be there soon. It makes sense that two of the addresses have the signs because that is the same configuration as the location in Culver City.

One small space is the coffee and food area and then the next space has retail items for sale and bicycle accessories. You can find candles there too and the entire concept has a very outdoors vibe as well as some really inventive coffee drinks, some of which are inspired by local groups.

Currently, the Culver City location has a weekly beverage menu of drinks inspired by Girl Scout cookies. You can also buy treats to go with your coffee like bagels, burritos – they have The Rooster’s Rico Suave burrito, and tartines.