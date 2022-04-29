April 30, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Redfin

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Henry Golding Buys Mar Vista Home

Actor spends $2.4 million for mid-century mansion

By Dolores Quintana

Henry Golding, star of “Crazy RIch Asians” and “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” has purchased an estate in Mar Vista with his wife, yoga instructor Liv Lo, for $2.4 million as reported by The Dirt.com.

Golding became a star almost overnight after his performance in “Crazy Rich Asians” which was a mega-hit. He’s Malaysian-British and 35 years old and hasn’t stopped building his career with action roles and now rom-coms like “A Simple Favor” and “Last Christmas”. Of course, once you reach that level of stardom, it seems appropriate to upgrade your living space. 

Golding and Lo spent almost $100,000 over the asking price for the home which was an off market deal. The mansion is a renovated 1950s mansion in Mar Vista. It is a two story stucco and stone home that sits on a 0.14 acre site that has a two car garage in the front near the front lawn.  The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with slightly over 2,120 square feet that is set up in the open space living style with blonde hardwood floors and high ceilings. 

The main level is dominated by a large great room which is connected to a kitchen that is upgraded with stainless steel appliances and an eat-in island with lots of space. Alongside this area is a living room and fireside dining alcove. Folding glass doors let you into the patio which would be great for al fresco dining and relaxing. The other three bedrooms are on the ground level and one even has its own entrance, while yet another could be turned into a home office. 

On the second floor, there is a seating nook near a landing with a window. Next you will find a master bedroom retreat with its own sitting area and a walk-in closet that has built-in shelves. The French doors in the master bedroom opens to a covered balcony that looks out at the ocean and gives the residents a view of the marina. The master bath resembles a spa and has twin vanities, a soaking tub that is freestanding and a glass encased shower.

Outside, there is a hot tub for even more relaxation. 

Golding was represented by Jack Graniti of Pacifica West Properties and the listing agent for the home was Alaedin Tabatabai of Strategic Real Estate Investments.

