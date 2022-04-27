April 28, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@yamaseafoodla).

Japanese Seafood Market Planned for Mar Vista

Yama Seafood coming to 1709 W. National Blvd

By Dolores Quintana

Yama Seafood, the San Gabriel based seafood market and restaurant, is looking to move into Mar Vista soon as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The location that the restaurant’s investor EJL Entertainment, which is owned by the Kohno Family, has applied to the Los Angeles City Planning Department for is at 11709 W. National Blvd. This space used to be a Champagne French Bakery Cafe and which is sandwiched between a Chipotle and a Starbucks Coffee. 

The website is emblazoned with the restaurant’s motto which is “Sushi Sake Attitude” and you can find fresh sashimi, sushi rolls and, as stated by the website, “a wide range of Japanese Sake including Daiginjo Sake, Junmai Ginjo Sake, sophisticated sparkling sake, unfiltered sake or sake with gold flakes.” 

According to What Now Los Angeles, the planning documents note that the restaurant will have 2,064 square feet of floor space that will seat 14 guests indoors and another six outdoors, that the restaurant will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and that new possible menu items include Ikura  or salmon roe and a Japanese strawberry soft serve.

