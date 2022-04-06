April 7, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@debuenaplantavenice).

Venice Mexican Restaurant Expands to Silver Lake

De Buena Planta crew opens restaurant in Silver Lake

By Dolores Quintana

Venice’s De Buena Planta restaurant has already opened a new location in Silver Lake as reported by Eater Los Angeles and it is a cleverly hidden vegan paradise. 

Owner Heather Tierney, also of the Butcher’s Daughter, has taken over the old Tintorera location with an even more ambitious restaurant space. Tierney and her Wanderlust Design group worked on this new restaurant and Wanderlust also designed the new De La Nonna restaurant in the Arts District. De La Nonna is another hidden restaurant. 

This branch of De Buena Planta has a small cocktail area that has a speakeasy vibe and sits inside the building and is close to the kitchen itself. It’s called La Casita in keeping with the Mexican style of the restaurant and serves more elaborate cocktails and mezcal designed by bar director Lee Zaremba. Grace Gaboury, Chi Spacca and The Tasting Kitchen, is in charge of the wine list and chef Chaza Smith is in charge of the gluten free and plant-based menu that includes interpretations of the tlayuda, enchiladas, tacos and tostadas and a Mayan sikil pak like dip that comes with pumpkin seeds according to Eater Los Angeles.

