March 24, 2022
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

The Win~Dow Expanding Again

Venice-based burger spot coming to San Pedro

By Dolores Quintana

Venice based restaurant The Win~Dow will be coming soon to San Pedro at 1190 Nagoya Way in the West Harbor Waterfront development.

This new location is part of an overall announcement of a slate of restaurants to fill the 6,160 square feet of restaurant space in the development which includes Harbor Breeze, King & Queen Cantina, Olala Crepes, Mike Hess Brewing, Poppy + Rose, Yamashiro and Win~Dow owner Paul Hibler’s other restaurant chain, Pitfire Pizza. T

The opening of the development is projected for 2023. Valerie James, Vice President of Business Development for West Harbor said in a press release, “We are thrilled to welcome King & Queen, Pitfire Pizza, The Win-Dow, Olala Crepes, and Harbor Breeze to West Harbor and our new Market Hall. The diversity and quality of dining and entertainment establishments that are choosing West Harbor is a testament to how this will become a true destination on the LA Waterfront.”

This new location will be The Win~Dow’s fourth branch after the chain recently opened their newest restaurant in Silverlake and with their two locations in Venice. The Win~Dow’s menu consists of fried chicken sandwiches, smash-burgers and grain bowls that are priced at $7.00.

You can get take out or order delivery from The Win~Dow, but their customer’s favorite way to enjoy the restaurant’s fare is to sit outside on one of the restaurant’s stools and spend time with neighbors and friends.

