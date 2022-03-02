Venice Burger Spot up for ‘Time Out’’s Top Casual Dining Restaurant

Adrift Burger Bar on Abbot Kinney nominated by Time Out

By Dolores Quintana

A Venice burger spot has been nominated as one of the best fast casual restaurants in the world.

Adrift Burger Bar, based on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, has been nominated for Favorite Casual Dining Restaurant at Time Out Dubai’s Expo Eats Awards.

You can vote here.

The restaurant is hosting a six month pop up venue at the Dubai Expo Eats that started last October and, as of three days ago, still had lines forming to buy their tasty burgers after five months there.

The founder of Adrift Burger Bar, Chef David Myers, is a Michelin starred chef, for his former flagship restaurant Sona that was in Los Angeles. Sona earned one Michelin star for three consecutive years. Chef Myers trained with such culinary legends as Charlie Trotter, Gerard Boyer and Daniel Boulud. He was named Best New Chef by Food & Wine magazine in 2003.

Don’t worry, you don’t have to go to Dubai to experience Chef Myers’ burgers, you can order such creations as the Adrift Burger with Tomato-Ajwan jam, pickled jalapeño, Gruyere, arugula and parmesan or The Vegan Earth Burger, if you don’t eat meat, which comes with Gruyere Cheese, Egg, Arugula, Tomato-Ajwan Jam, Herbed Aioli.

You have a choice of a number of different delivery options on the website.