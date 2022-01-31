February 1, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).

Opinion: A Whole New Ball Game, a Whole New Race for Council!

By Nick Antonicello

The bombshell news that Mike Bonin will not seek reelection last week completely changes the dynamics and fundamentals of this race now to succeed him versus challenge him. 

Power is rarely transferred, and usually taken away, and depending on your perspective the recall was incredibly successful in that the raw number of some 26,000 people that signed was a true wake-up call in every sense of the word. 

There are some who believe he is now aiming for county supervisor, but based on the tone and tenor of that video announcement it seems difficult if not impossible for him to transfer resources and energy to another elective office at least at this time. 

Bonin wanted to control his exit and the narrative and did so quite nicely. I doubt if he does a live interview with the media on his withdrawal and it seems now LA insider and DPW President Greg Good will enter the race as the downtown candidate to fill the void of Bonin. 

Good worked for Garcetti and before that was a teacher and union activist who came to Venice when Garcetti and Bonin organized some door to door canvassing to sell the bridge housing proposal several years ago. He will be the candidate that receives a sizeable chunk of the Democratic Party support and he will be fully funded despite the fact he is unknown and has never sought office before should he run which seems highly likely. 

What bound most of us together is now gone with Bonin out of the race. 

Good is really a clean extension of Bonin in rhetoric, style and support. 

Other candidates may certainly jump-in given the void and vacuum, but probably Bonin was privy to some very negative polling data which accelerated his departure so it can be constructed he left by his own devices. 

Never in my memory have I witnessed a coordinated community action like the recall turn local politics on its head!

The next few weeks will be interesting as I assume most of the Bonin support will transfer to Good should he jump in. 

But that leaves a sizable, probably a majority of voters seeking an anti-Bonin message that will focus and bring clarity to the dual issue of encampments and rising crime. For the issue was Bonin himself and now he is out of the race, now the focus shifts backs to getting the encampments off the street and curtailing crime, both are doable. 

Candidates who think coming up with a solution for homelessness will fail at their own peril. The immediate need is getting people indoors and bringing some normalcy back to Venice and the rest of the district and that means partnering with LAPD and LASD to make it happen. 

This council race has just reset. I believe we could see several new faces by filing time.

Nick Antonicello covers the local political scene and is a longtime Venetian. A editorial page contributor, he can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Opinion

Opinion: “He Needs to Go”

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Editor’s note: This column was written before Councilman Bonin announced his withdrawal from the race for reelection. Photographer Gary Copeland...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Will State Regulators Kill Rooftop Solar?

January 28, 2022

Read more
January 28, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist If California’s often misguided utility regulators wanted to prove they are determined to favor privately owned...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin Bows Out

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

The time to heal and move-on is now. A better day and new leadership is best for LA & Venice!...

Photo: gov.ca.gov
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: Housing Battle Heats up in Signature Season

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Even before a proposed homeowner-inspired measure aiming to restore full zoning powers to local governments hit...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin Survives Recall Scare, But is the Damage Already Done?

January 20, 2022

Read more
January 20, 2022

Two-term Incumbent Limps into June Primary against a Field of Multiple Challengers By Nick Antonicello The Recall Bonin 2021 effort...
Opinion

Column: Let’s talk About the Soil

January 12, 2022

Read more
January 12, 2022

Everyone knows that we are undergoing a climate change not seen on the earth before. We all understand what is...

Mat Smith. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Opinion: A Call to Public Service: U.S. Army Veteran Mat Smith Makes Longshot Bid for the LA City Council

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

Mat Smith has no illusions when it comes to his bid to unseat CD-11 incumbent Mike Bonin.  A combat veteran...

Photo: Facebook (@AGRobBonta).
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: Attorney General Spurs on Big 2022 Housing Battle

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist There will be plenty of political battles next year, starting with likely reelection challenges to Gov....
Opinion

Opinion: What can Venice Expect in this New Year?

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Bonin, COVID-19, crime, homelessness and the recall should continue to dominate the Venice landscape in 2022! By Nick Antonicello Just...
Opinion

Should California Have a Formal Right to Shelter?

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist On a de facto basis, Californians have had a right to shelter for many years. But...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion

No Gold for Venice When It Comes to the 2028 Summer Olympics?

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Santa Monica to host beach volleyball, surfing, skateboarding and 3×3 basketball, Long Beach To host handball, water polo and BMX...

Photo: Getty.
Opinion

Seismic Water Resiliency

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

This is the 2nd part of two-part article  (see smmirror.com/2021/12/sma-r-t-column-its-not-your-fault/ for the first part) Last week we wrote about the...

Photo: Facebook (@venicechamber).
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin a No-Show at Venice Sign Lighting, but Potential Successors Populate the Evening

December 9, 2021

Read more
December 9, 2021

The Venice Holiday sign-lighting is probably the most popular community event outside the Abbot-Kinney festival which was shelved due to...

Ankimo (steamed monkfish liver) from Soko. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, Opinion

One of LA’s Best Omakase Counters is Tucked Away in a Santa Monica Hotel Lobby

December 8, 2021

Read more
December 8, 2021

Sushi Chef Masa Shimakawa’s Soko restaurant offers an extraordinary culinary experience By Sam Catanzaro Tucked into the lobby of a...

A rendering of the proposed Venice Median Project. Credit: Eric Owen Moss Architects
Opinion

Opinion: To Stop the Venice Median Project, You Need to Replace Mike Bonin!

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There are those who believe community advocacy is writing a large check and going to court to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR