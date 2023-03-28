Venice Shorts: Night & Day – Flower & Lincoln Transformed, Back in Business

By Nick Antonicello

In what was a Venice eyesore just a few months ago has been transformed into a place of commerce, business and good will thanks to the efforts of Flower residents and true cooperation and participation from LA City officials as well as from Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Traci Park to finally cleanup the encampments that had plagued that neighborhood for years!

Now the sidewalks are clear and the Nosotros brand can be distinctly seen by Venetians and those driving along Lincoln Boulevard ending one of the most disturbing homeless encampments along one of the busiest corridors on the Westside.

A strong shout out to Venice Community Officer Clark Brown for keeping this issue in front of the public, and for his personal engagement of neighbors and alike to ensure something was done and here is the end result of the public service effort.

Yes, you can actually work with City Hall to get things done.

For if Flower and Lincoln can be revitalized and restored, no encampment can’t be cleaned anywhere in Venice or Los Angeles,

This is a great example of community cooperation and getting things moving forward.

Nick Antonicello covers the issue of homelessness here in Venice. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? E-mail Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com