Venice Shorts: Tabor Family Legacy Amara Hordt Seeks Seat on VNC This Sunday!

Local realtor looks to follow a family legacy of engaged community involvement here in Venice

By Nick Antonicello

VENICE – Amara Hordt is running as a next generation Tabor Family member, seeking to continue a tradition of community service here in Venice as a candidate for At-Large Community Officer in the VNC election scheduled for this Sunday.

A local realtor who is concerned about gentrification and unaffordable rents, the candidate believes in commercial spaces for the arts, as well a protection of the local environment.

She intends to work with community leaders so that Venice can continue to be safe and prosperous for all.

We sent Amara some questions to consider and here are her answers:

Tell us about yourself. How long have you lived in Venice?

The Tabor family is one of the historic founding families of Venice Beach. My great-uncle was Irving Tabor and a cousin to Arthur Reese. I was born in Berlin, Germany but Venice has always been my home base. I’ve seen how Venice has changed over the years, and since large corporations like Google and Snapchat moved in, everything has altered, almost making it unrecognizable. Growing up on Vernon Avenue and surrounded by the Art Community, I’ve seen many black & brown families, as well as artists, pushed out due to gentrification, and unaffordable studio spaces, partially due to these powerful initiates.

Are you a homeowner, tenant?

I live with my family in Venice, saving with my fiancé for a down payment on a house. The median price for a single-family home in Venice is about $2M, an increase of nearly 125% in the past ten years. In the last twenty years, it’s gone up over 400 % in Dogtown. Also, the median price for a condominium is about $1.3M, an increase of about 51 % in the past ten years. With today’s inflation prices in the housing market, we don’t have the same opportunities as previous generations.

Why are you running?

As a millennial I am running as a next-generation Tabor Family member. Being actively involved in my community, I aspire to follow in the footsteps of my two cousins, Jataun Valentine, and Navalette Baily. Both used to babysit me, and both taught me from an early age the value of community and what love from family means. Being actively involved in my neighborhood is my family’s culture. Bringing social awareness and being proactive for the greater good of all that live in Venice.

I know you are employed as a real estate agent. How will your background play a role in your service to the community?

Being a Realtor with many years of Property Management experience has made me an advocate for renters’ rights and homeownership. I support the Venice Community Housing Corporation and will be actively involved in improving the safety, quality of life, and preserving the cultural life of the Venice Community. Venice has an incredible unique architectural history, and I am also an advocate of Persevering our historical landmarks.

Homelessness and crime seem to be universal issues that are a concern to all stakeholders. What are your recommendations to help contain and eliminate homelessness in Venice? Venice now has new political leadership on the LA City Council. Please assess Traci Park’s performance thus far and will you interact with her office?

In the short period Traci Park has been in office, she has thus far helped a majority of the homeless find shelter outside of our streets. I am also committed to working with our community leaders and elected officials to ensure Venice is conducive, safe, and prosperous for all.

Name three things you would like to accomplish should you be successful?

As a Community Officer at Large, I will work with stakeholders and fellow council members to resolve the issues our community faces, such as homelessness, low-income housing, creating affordable spaces for the arts, public safety, transportation, as well as protecting our environment. Being part of the Venice Neighborhood Council as a board member would be an honor and privilege.

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian covering the March 26th VNC elections. The voting will be held at The Oakwood Recreation Center on California Avenue and polls open 10 AM and close 6 PM. For more information, e-mail Elections@Venicenc.org Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com