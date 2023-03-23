Venice Shorts: Popular Local Jim Robb Seeks Vp Slot, Endorses Brian Averill for Presdient of the VNC!

By Nick Antonicello

VENICE – In a twist of events longtime Community Officer Jim Robb will now be seeking the position of Vice-President versus reelection, and has endorsed Brian Averill for President of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org).

Elected in 2019 and again in 2021, Robb has served the neighborhood as the chair of the Oceanfront Walk Committee where he tackled the issue of homelessness as well as “geo-fencing” in response to the plethora of scooter devices that while a source of convenience and mobility, were completely unregulated and a menace to many locals because of safety concerns and the way they were not being responsibly collected by the numerous approved, city vendors.

Robb was responsive in holding several committee meetings specific to the scooter controversy that resulted in successfully ending the random dropping off of these electric vehicles throughout the streets of Venice.

A 38-year resident, Robb has seen the changes and transformation of Venice in particular neighborhoods such as the Abbot Kinney and Rose Avenue business districts.

Robb is a fervent believer in retaining the character of Venice from a historical perspective, while building strong alliances with numerous city departments in the execution of his role as chair of the OFW Committee. Last summer Robb worked closely with LA’s Recreation & Parks Department to ensure that the lighting issue at the Venice Pier was corrected and credited city officials for a swift and speedy resolution that had left the pier dark for a moment.

Robb prides himself on what he calls “open, egalitarian representation and transparency,” and his known for running a productive committee meeting where solutions are discussed in an open forum.

Robb is married to his wife Shannon for four years and dated for the prior 13.

Jim has resided in several different locations in Venice and around the boardwalk since 1986.

Employed as a California State Manager for numerous liquor companies as their sales representative, Jim is also is the owner of his own Tequila brand that is a work in progress.

Robb has been in the spirits industry for more than three decades.

Originally from Wyoming, Robb is a graduate of Santa Monica College and recently received a certification in Project Management from Cal-State LA. A well-known local with food and beverage retailers due to his long resume of service to distillers and bar owners here in Venice and the rest of greater Los Angeles.

Jim, like Brian Averill is a supporter of new Councilwoman Traci Park, as he sees her as the best hope for reviving Oceanfront Walk and Venice in general back to pre-COVID success.

“Like Brian, Traci is the kind of positive go-getter that Venice needs at this moment. She has the kind of enthusiasm that is contagious and if successful in this campaign, I will gladly be part of her team in moving Venice forward. I think Traci and Brian will work perfect together and I want to be a part of that positive change,” offered Robb.

Jim stressed that he wants to ensure that Brian’s presidency is productive, and what makes him the best choice is that he has the roots in the community to draw from.

“I’m in contact on a daily basis with so many business and retail owners here in Venice and what they seek is a listener of their concerns as we edge out of the pandemic. Those who have met Brian like him, and as you know people want to work with those who display a positive energy. That’s the kind of local leadership that builds alliances and coalitions versus the divisiveness we have witnessed for all too long. Brian is the uniter, and not a divider,” says Robb.

While not running on a formal slate of candidates, Jim is also endorsing Helen Fallon for the position of Treasurer.

“Helen is a longtime resident of Venice and has an institutional memory of this community. I can’t think of a more qualified candidate to manage the board’s finances.”

Jim believes this election is crucial to the community’s long-term success and future.

“I’m running again not just to serve, but to ensure everyone is heard, and with Brian as our new local leader, I’m confident he has the resume, credentials, and connections that will make Venice strong and proud,”

To lean more about Jim Robb, visit his candidate website at www.1venice.com

Nick Antonicello is covering the March 26th elections for the Venice Neighborhood Council. For more information about voting, contact elections@venicenc.org. Have a take or a tip on Venice? E-mail Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com