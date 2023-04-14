April 14, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: The South Venice Blvd Encampment, Is It a Candidate for a City Cleanup?

One of the last of the large encampments closest to the beach, Venetians are hopeful help is on the way!

By Nick Antonicello 

VENICE – While progress in encampment cleanups in and around several Venice neighborhoods have been successful over the last several months, those residents closest to one of the largest encampments near the beach remain patient and up-beat their area will become a high priority for the next clearance of street encampments. 

At a recent meeting of the VNC’s Homelessness Committee, representatives of Councilwoman Traci Park’s office asked Venetians to remain “engaged and patient,” and that their office is aware of these last pockets of encampments, and that help was on the way. 

An e-mail was sent to the Councilwoman’s office directed specifically to staffer Juan Fregoso last week seeking any new updates on this particular encampment. 

To date, no response was received. 

But sources tell us that a beautification plan for this stretch of Venice Boulevard could seeing progress shortly. 

We will update this post should we hear from Fregoso who serves CD-11 as its Housing and Homeless Coordinator. 

Many believe the bulk of these new encampments are the residual effect of individuals who were not housed when the Library/Centennial Park clearance occurred which saw the entire facility fenced on both sides just north along Venice Boulevard. 

While a net decrease of encampments is seemingly apparent, the number of vehicle RV’s and alike has increased as city officials huddle on how to best address where these vans, trucks, buses and RV’s can be safely parked outside of residential neighborhoods. 

For now, however, the images here accurately depict the current conditions along this stretch of South Venice Boulevard from the beach to just west of the Library. 

Know of n housing encampment that needs to be addressed here in Venice by city officials? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Brian Averill. Photo: Courtesy Brian Averill.
Opinion

Venice Shorts: Averill Defeats Tyminski 63%-37% to Become President of Venice Neighborhood Council

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

In second bid for top spot, surfer/photographer Brian Averill coasts to an easy win against Venice attorney and outgoing Vice-President...
Opinion

Column: Install at LAX Tiny Homes From The State Grant

March 31, 2023

Read more
March 31, 2023

By Clark Brown On March 16  Governor Newsom announced in Sacramento, his first stop on his State of the State of...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: Night & Day – Flower & Lincoln Transformed, Back in Business

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

By Nick Antonicello In what was a Venice eyesore just a few months ago has been transformed into a place...
Opinion

Opinion: Please Vote for Daffodil Tyminski

March 25, 2023

Read more
March 25, 2023

This is Tom Williams, your neighbor at 1011 Main Street.  With the upcoming VNC election this Sunday, I wanted to reach...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: Popular Local Jim Robb Seeks Vp Slot, Endorses Brian Averill for President of the VNC!

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

By Nick Antonicello  VENICE – In a twist of events longtime Community Officer Jim Robb will now be seeking the...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: Tabor Family Legacy Amara Hordt Seeks Seat on VNC This Sunday!

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Local realtor looks to follow a family legacy of engaged community involvement here in Venice By Nick Antonicello VENICE –...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: Erica Moore, A Cheerleader For Venice In Her Run For Community Officer!

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

By Nick Antonicello VENICE – Local caterer Erica Moore is making a second run for the Venice Neighborhood Council, but...
Opinion, Upbeat Beat

Venice Shorts: Running Unopposed, Nico Ruderman’s Deep Dive Into Politics and Government Continues!

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

By Nick Antonicello VENICE – It has been an interesting two years of political action, involvement and advocacy for Nico...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: “V” for Venice Volunteer

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Media professional, local business owner and Dad, Eric Alan Donaldson is defined by his volunteerism and love of Venice. By...
Opinion

Deborah Keaton, a Consensus Building Candidate for VNC Community Officer!

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Creative director, global brander and private business owner seeks a general consensus on what’s best for Venice moving forward.  By...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: Actress, Advocate Alley Bean Seeks Second Term as a Venice Community Officer

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

33-YEAR RESIDENT, GRANDMOTHER AND CANAL HOMEOWNER IS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT VENICE’S FUTURE! By Nick Antonicello  VENICE – Alley Bean (also known...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: A Reliable Community Voice

March 13, 2023

Read more
March 13, 2023

By Nick Antonicello An accomplished architect and neighborhood advocate, J. Robert Thibodeau is a consensus moderate who seeks solutions for...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: SB 9 Ended R-1 Zoning, but It’s Not Meeting Goals

March 11, 2023

Read more
March 11, 2023

By Tom Elias More than a year after it took effect, the landmark housing density law known as SB 9...
Opinion

OpEd: Venice Bridge Housing in Blatant Violation of the Coastal Act; Continues to Burden Neighbors

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

By Mark Ryavec As everyone in North Venice knows, the Venice Bridge Housing facility should never have been placed on...

Photos: Clark Brown
Opinion

Venice Shorts: A New Bloom for Flower!

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

Beautification takes place after encampment cleanup by city officials By Nick Antonicello VENICE – After years of crime, encampments and...

