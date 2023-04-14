Venice Shorts: The South Venice Blvd Encampment, Is It a Candidate for a City Cleanup?

One of the last of the large encampments closest to the beach, Venetians are hopeful help is on the way!

By Nick Antonicello

VENICE – While progress in encampment cleanups in and around several Venice neighborhoods have been successful over the last several months, those residents closest to one of the largest encampments near the beach remain patient and up-beat their area will become a high priority for the next clearance of street encampments.

At a recent meeting of the VNC’s Homelessness Committee, representatives of Councilwoman Traci Park’s office asked Venetians to remain “engaged and patient,” and that their office is aware of these last pockets of encampments, and that help was on the way.

An e-mail was sent to the Councilwoman’s office directed specifically to staffer Juan Fregoso last week seeking any new updates on this particular encampment.

To date, no response was received.

But sources tell us that a beautification plan for this stretch of Venice Boulevard could seeing progress shortly.

We will update this post should we hear from Fregoso who serves CD-11 as its Housing and Homeless Coordinator.

Many believe the bulk of these new encampments are the residual effect of individuals who were not housed when the Library/Centennial Park clearance occurred which saw the entire facility fenced on both sides just north along Venice Boulevard.

While a net decrease of encampments is seemingly apparent, the number of vehicle RV’s and alike has increased as city officials huddle on how to best address where these vans, trucks, buses and RV’s can be safely parked outside of residential neighborhoods.

For now, however, the images here accurately depict the current conditions along this stretch of South Venice Boulevard from the beach to just west of the Library.

Know of n housing encampment that needs to be addressed here in Venice by city officials? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com