Opinion: Please Vote for Daffodil Tyminski

This is Tom Williams, your neighbor at 1011 Main Street.  With the upcoming VNC election this Sunday, I wanted to reach out to you all with my take on who is best for our community.

It goes without saying my family and I were severely impacted by the suspension of 41:18 during the pandemic.  It’s well documented the horror Ray White and Crystal Finely heaped upon the neighborhood for two years, after illegally parking their RV on Main Street. Specifically for me, one of the more painful and stressful periods was when I was sued in federal court by Mr. White and Ms. Finely under the RICO act.  The Mayor’s office, LAPD Pacific Division and (most importantly) Mike Bonin’s office all turned their backs on all of us. Nobody would help my family.  So, I had hired a private security company to respond to the multitude of legal and social violations they committed each day. Baseless or not, this was real, I was being sued for one million dollars.  

Scared and at a loss, Daffodil came to my rescue.  I mean that literally. Although Daffodil was harassed and threatened by certain VNC members, suggesting that standing up for me would create  a conflict of interest with her serving on the VNC, she refused to let me go it alone or pay tens of thousands of dollars defending myself (which I didn’t have). After two court appearances and many briefs filed, the court dismissed with prejudice. Daffodil was always there for me and my family to navigate all the emotional and legal ups and downs that come with this kind of litigation. On top of that, she did all of this pro bono, refusing to ever take a cent to this day.

Isn’t this the kind of person you want representing your interests in our neighborhood?  I was surprised and horrified to find out that her opponent Brian Averill sat on the VNC during the time we were being tortured by Mr. White and Ms. Finley.  That he voted against reinstating 41:18 and all the other measures that would have allowed relief for the neighborhood and help us live peacefully during and already incredibly difficult pandemic. 

Thank you for taking the time to read this.  See you around the neighborhood, and please vote for Daffodil  Tyminski this Sunday between 10:00am – 6:00 pm

Tom Williams  

