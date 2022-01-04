January 5, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Jules Muck, a former winner of the Legendary Women Artists of Venice Award. Photo: Juliet Lemar

Nominations Open for Venice Art Crawl’s 2022 Legendary Women Artists of Venice Awards

Submitted by Venice Chamber of Commerce

The Venice Art Crawl (VAC) is pleased to announce the 2022 Legendary Women Artists of Venice Awards nominations.

The VAC committee is looking for women across multiple art disciplines who have made significant contributions to the arts and the Venice community. Eligible candidates must have extensive achievements represented by their professional efforts, work, vision, and commitment to the arts. Recipients for the 2022 VAC Legendary Women Artists of Venice Awards will be named in late February. The deadline for submitting nominations is January 30, 2022.

Please nominate your favorite female artists of Venice to receive an award. 

Nominate Here Today!

The Legendary Women Artists of Venice Award was established in 2018 in honor of Women’s History Month. The award recognizes the contributions of women to the arts and their profound impact on the fabric of our society. Previous winners include Emily Winters, Judy Baca, Joelle Dumas, Jules Muck, Lucy Walker, Meryl Lebowitz, Jean Edelstein, Christina Angelina, Robin Murez, Ruth Chase, and MB Boissonnault.

The celebration kicks off on the evening of Friday, March 11, 2022, with an invitation-only, private dinner for award recipients and donors. The awards ceremony and reception will take place on Thursday, March 17, 2022, during the Venice Art Crawl’s first seasonal event. Tickets for the event will be available for purchase in mid-November. The event will feature food stations, an open bar, live music, and an opportunity to meet and congratulate the award recipients.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets visit veniceartcrawl.com

About the Awards

The Legendary Women Artists of Venice Awards were first presented in 2018 at the Hotel Erwin by Councilmember Mike Bonin and George Francisco, President of the Venice Chamber of Commerce. The awards are presented biennially to acknowledge Venice’s rich history with the arts, and to honor female artists whose life and work exemplifies the Venice Art Crawl’s mission of creating community through art, education, and social activism. The awards recognize achievement for its recipients and the joining of a new sisterhood in the arts.

About the Venice Art Crawl

The Venice Art Crawl is a Venice Chamber of Commerce Hosted Event. Its mission is to preserve the arts in Venice, a place that has historically been known as a vibrant and dynamic art community. The goal of the Venice Art Crawl is to share, inspire and promote collaboration within the Venice community through mixers and art events. It is an all-volunteer-run non-profit organization that is a committee of the Venice Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit: www.veniceartcrawl.com

in Life and Arts, Upbeat Beat
