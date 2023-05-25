Ballet at the Broad Stage Memorial Weekend – Meet the Talent!

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica returns to the Broad Stage with special guest artists kicking off Friday, May 26th, with their Spring Soirée special event, “Masters of Movement: Ballet Through the Centuries.” Santa Monica Mirror reporter Juliet Lemar interviews the show’s special guest stars, including Westside Ballet alumni Lyrica Woodruff (of Broadway’s “Anastasia” fame) and Adrian Blake Mitchell (Mikhailovsky Theatre Ballet Company). Juliet also films some eye-popping sneak peeks of these world-renowned artists in studio rehearsals: Lyrica, accompanied by professional guest artist Maté Szentes in George Balanchine’s patriotic “Stars & Stripes,” staged by Balanchine Trust legend Patricia Neary; and Adrian rehearsing Christopher Wheeldon’s “After the Rain” with his dance and life partner, Andrea Laššáková. Adrian also rehearses with four accomplished pre-professional young male dancers (Dylan Weinstein, Sawyer Jordan, Evan Hull, and Spencer Collins). All four of whom recently placed in regional and national ballet competitions and are performing either at the Soirée event Friday night or in the pre-professional performance company’s Spring Showcase performances presented the following day, Saturday, May 27th, at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Go to westsideballet.com/spring-performance for more info and tickets. May 26th Soirée $100-300, including reception presented by Urth Catering and the Huntley Hotel; Spring Showcase May 27th $45.
(Video) Take a Look Inside The New Fatty Mart In Mar Vista
May 25, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Fatty Mart has opened in Mar Vista, providing a new grocery store concept. @yovenicenews ♬ Funk Hip Hop Music(814197) –...
(Video) This Fire Station Could Become Affordable Housing
May 20, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Councilmember Traci Park put forward a motion that the now-shuttered Fire Station 5 could turn into housing options. @yovenicenews This...
(Video) Huge Waves Strike Venice Beach
May 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The National Weather Service issued a warning to those on coastal Los Angeles about waves that could get as high...
(Video) Rare Heron Bird Spotted At Venice Beach Canal
May 17, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
A Black-crowned night heron was seen in a Venice Beach canal by Washington Square. They can be spotted in wetlands...
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” Delights
May 16, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Play Is Currently Open At Marilyn Fox’s Pacific Resident Theatre Russian writer Anton Chekov (The Seagull, Uncle Vanya, Three...
(Video) House of Pies Developer Could’ve Illegally Cut Down Sycamore Trees
May 16, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The City has reportedly issued a notice the the owner and developer of House of Pies requesting they plant two...
(Video) The Social and Public Art Resource Center Empowers Marginalized Communities Through Creativity
May 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
This art center in Venice, California has a 40-year-long history of art, political activism and social justice. @yovenicenews The Social...
Feed People Not Landfills With FoodCycle LA
May 11, 2023 Juliet Lemar
FoodCycle LA keeps good food from going to waste – moving it to hungry people’s plates.
120 Units of Housing Opened at West L.A V.A Amid Lawsuit From Homeless Veterans
May 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after...
(Video) Recap of 2023 “Historical Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade Festival”
May 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The annual Cinco de Mayo celebration has become a favorite for Venice locals that celebrate the occasion. @yovenicenews Venice just...
(Video) Take A Walk Inside “The Glass Ladies” Collection by Developer Akon Zakoot
May 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Akon Zakoot believes this home collection could become Venice’s newest tourist attraction and photo opp. @yovenicenews Take a walk inside...
(Video) Construction of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital’s replacement is underway
May 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Construction work on Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital’s replacement is progressing. @yovenicenews Construction of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital’s replacement...
(Video) It’s Not Tennis. It’s Not Pickleball. It’s Paddle Tennis
May 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Paddle Tennis has become popular along Venice Beach. @yovenicenews Its Not Tennis. Its Not Pickleball. Its Paddle Tennis. #paddletennis #tennis...
(Video) Hinano Cafe Celebrates 60 Years of Business
May 4, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Hinano Cafe, a local bar favorite and a minutes-walk from Venice Beach, has turned 60 years old. @yovenicenews Hinano...
(Video) Breadblok Bakery Suddenly Closed All Of Its Locations On May 3
May 4, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
All of Breadblok’s locations were closed on May 3 without any warning. Other than a note left on the door...
