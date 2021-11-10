November 11, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Playa Provisions’ Grain whiskey bar. Photo: playaprovisions.com.

Breadblock Coming to Venice, Grain Whiskey Bar Reopens

Venice Dining Scene November 11, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

Santa Monica’s Breadblock Expanding to Venice

Breadblok, the French gluten-free bakery from Santa Monica will be expanding to a number of new locations. The first is in the Silverlake area, near Pine and Crane, on Griffith Park Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Chloé and Celine Charlier, the sisters who own and operate the bakery, will also be expanding on the Westside when they open two new locations in Venice and Beverly Hills in 2022. Their Instagram page, credits their grandparents for the whole concept of Breadblok, by stressing the importance of living an organic and holistic lifestyle. 

Playa Del Rey Grain Whiskey Bar Reopens

As reported by Eater Los Angeles, Playa Provisions’ Grain whiskey bar has reopened in Playa del Rey. Led by bar manager Liam Odien, the bar is “modeled after the original Los Angeles Motordrome, and the very Oak barrels whiskey comes from, Grain boasts an extensive whiskey collection and an eclectic cocktail menu,” as described on its website.

