Grilled Octopus with bell peppers, onions, cherry tomato and Castelvetrano olives from Catch Restaurant. Photo: Courtesy.

Favorite Sunset Dining Spot Returns

Hotel Casa del Mar’s dream dining & sunset viewing destination reopens

By Armella Stepan

It’s that time of year when the sun sets west of Santa Monica Beach. Every night, that glowing amber disc seemingly dips into the Pacific Ocean to cool off and leaves behind a spectacular lightshow. 

The team at Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach, have dubbed October to January “Sunset Season” and are celebrating its arrival with the return of Catch Restaurant

On November 2, Hotel Casa del Mar’s dream dining and sunset viewing destination reopened seaside after an 18 month hiatus. 

Executive Chef Gemma Gray’s coastal classics like Chilean Sea Bass with Manila Clams, Grilled Octopus and a full raw bar are returning. New additions include seasonal fare from local ranchers and farmers like slow cooked lamb shank with heirloom carrots and dried fruit, perfect for a cool fall evening.

Returning as well is arguably the best ocean view sushi and sashimi bar in the city led by sushi chef, Frank Prieto, who is happy to recommend the best sake pairing as well. 

Catch also has an intimate ocean view private dining room perfect for holiday parties up to 14 people. 

“In the Fall and Winter months, there is nothing more satisfying to me as a chef then preparing holiday events and watching groups of people enjoying them.” Explains the ever-effervescent Chef Gemma Gray, “My culinary team and I are so excited to be bringing Catch back at this time of year when the sunsets are so spectacular and everyone will once again be celebrating the holidays together!”

