“Grease” to be Screened on Venice Beach Pier

This week’s featured Marina by the Sea movie is “Grease”

Submitted by Venice Paparazzi

Venice High School was used as the location for Rydell High in the 1978 hit “Grease,” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, which will be screened on the Venice pier this week!

Grab your buddies, your dog, your chairs and blankets, pick up some to go on Washington Square, and walk out 1,300 feet to the end of the Venice Pier, for an evening of movie watching in the coolest theater ever! The show starts at 7:00 p.m., so be sure and come early to mix, mingle, and get a good spot.

Movies by the Sea is presented by Washington Square Business Improvement Group, City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, and Venice Beach Recreation Center.

Sun sets at 6:15 p.m.

Start time: 7:00 p.m.

Admission: Free

Location: At the end of the Venice Pier.

What to bring: You own chairs, snacks, take-out, and a lot of blankets!

Dress warmly!

Shop local! Take-out recommendations:

Grab LA’s best burger from Hinano’s

Order from Nighthawk: Breakfast Bar! View menu!

Grab hot tea, hot chocolate, juice, sandwiches or salads from the Cow’s End Cafe.

Parking: Street parking or Parking lot at the end of Washington Blvd. 3100 Washington Boulevard, Venice, Ca 90291 (By the Venice Pier)

