A shot from “Grease” (1978) showing Venice High School in the background. Photo: Facebook.

“Grease” to be Screened on Venice Beach Pier

This week’s featured Marina by the Sea movie is “Grease” 

Venice High School was used as the location for Rydell High in the 1978 hit “Grease,” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, which will be screened on the Venice pier this week!

Grab your buddies, your dog, your chairs and blankets, pick up some to go on Washington Square, and walk out 1,300 feet to the end of the Venice Pier, for an evening of movie watching in the coolest theater ever! The show starts at 7:00 p.m., so be sure and come early to mix, mingle, and get a good spot.

Movies by the Sea is presented by Washington Square Business Improvement Group, City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, and Venice Beach Recreation Center

  • Sun sets at 6:15 p.m.
  • Start time:  7:00 p.m.
  • Admission:  Free
  • Location: At the end of the Venice Pier.
  • What to bring:  You own chairs, snacks, take-out, and a lot of blankets!
  • Dress warmly!

Shop local!  Take-out recommendations:

  • Grab LA’s best burger from Hinano’s
  • Order from Nighthawk: Breakfast Bar!  View menu!
  • Grab hot tea, hot chocolate, juice, sandwiches or salads from the Cow’s End Cafe.

Parking:  Street parking or Parking lot at the end of Washington Blvd. 3100 Washington Boulevard, Venice, Ca 90291 (By the Venice Pier)

View photos from previous fun movie night event.

Save the date!

  • The Nightmare Before Christmas – 10/28
Related Posts
2020/21 Jacket of Excellence Award Winners. Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce.
Education, Upbeat Beat

Honor a Deserving Venice High School Student with a Jacket of Excellence

October 19, 2021

Read more
October 19, 2021

Venice Chamber of Commerce’s annual event celebrates 37th year By Staff Writer The annual Venice High School Jacket of Excellence...
Life and Arts, Video

Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life

October 12, 2021

Read more
October 12, 2021

Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...

La La Land screens on the Venice Beach Pier last month. Photo: Venice Paparazzi
Life and Arts, Upbeat Beat

Free Movies by the Sea, Every Thursday Night at the End of the Venice Pier

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

Chill out and watch screen classics on an 18’x11′ screen Submitted by Venice Paparazzi Grab your buddies, your dog, your...

The Brig mural, circa 1999. Photo: Courtesy.
Life and Arts, News

Brig Mural Getting Restored

September 21, 2021

Read more
September 21, 2021

Original muralist Art Mortimer restoring iconic painting The historic mural on The Brig building at 1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd. is...

UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica. Photo: uclahealth.org.
Upbeat Beat

UCLA Hospital Ranks No. 1 in State, No. 3 in Nation

August 10, 2021

Read more
August 10, 2021

Highest set of rankings ever for UCLA Health  By Sam Catanzaro UCLA Health hospitals have ranked No. 1 in both...

Photo: Courtesy Everything Counts for Kids.
Upbeat Beat

Everything counts at Everything Counts for Kids

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

Culver City camp combines all aspects of child development into programming By Susan M. Payne As Culver City went into...

Photo: Facebook (@VenicePride).
Upbeat Beat

Gaywatch: Back To The Beach Returns to Venice

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

By Timothy Michael Venice Pride hosted Gaywatch: Back To The Beach is back, a queer dance party at the only...
Upbeat Beat

EnvisionLA Adds New Board Members and Expands Geographic Reach

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

The members of EnvisionLA had an extra reason to celebrate Independence Day last weekend. Last Tuesday the Board of Directors...
News, Upbeat Beat

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...
News, Upbeat Beat

New Los Angeles Nonprofit Charting a Positive Way Forward for a City on the Brink

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

The founders of Envision L.A., a new 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Mar Vista, have a simple goal: Bring sanity, humanity,...
Upbeat Beat, Video

I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of Santa Monica’s Gambling Boats

June 29, 2021

Read more
June 29, 2021

LA Times reporter Daniel Miller talks about the history of Santa Monica’s infamous gambling boats in this video brought to...
Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Upbeat Beat

Local Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards

June 23, 2021

Read more
June 23, 2021

UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
News, Upbeat Beat

St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...

