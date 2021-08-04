August 6, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Opinion: Rampant Homelessness is at the Source of Rising Crime at Venice Beach

By Nick Antonicello

There are those who condone and enable homelessness here in Venice by claiming housing is the “cure-all” for this moral epidemic that has spun out of control in a world-wide pandemic.

That letting those who live on the street in a sense legally and without consequence is the right thing to do.

That easing CDC guidelines and allowing the proliferation of encampments on and around the beach and boardwalk is an appropriate course of action versus letting the boardwalk be the boardwalk once again.

Soledad Ursua, recently reelected to the Venice Neighborhood Council and the chair of the influential Public Health & Safety Committee has been doing some outstanding work as it pertains to these critical public safety concerns in wake of the abdication of action by numerous elected officials now leaving the country for federal appointment or under the threat of yet another recall!

I sat in on their latest ZOOM call and the LAPD shared the latest crime statistics for Venice year over year:

·       A 64% increase in violent crime

·       A 150% increase in robberies

·       A 93% increase in burglaries

·       A 56% increase in grand theft auto

·       A 55% increase in aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon

These are staggering increases in real criminal behavior which all point to the fact that more than 50% of these assaults involved a person of homelessness as a victim or perpetrator during this sharp spike in crime.

The numbers and data confirm the obvious: that there is a true link between rampant homelessness and rising crime.

It is a math that can no longer be ignored and denied.

For when “not-for-profit” service providers categorize local residents as “segregationists” because their quality-of-life has been robbed due to the obvious parallel of rampant homelessness and rising crime, there can never be any legitimate consensus on how to seriously move forward and fix the problem when the problem itself is not being truly analyzed by the data or the facts.

The indifference by the service provider community to this reality that rampant homelessness breeds crime is just to hold a blind eye to the new problem created by government inaction and that is Venice is now unsafe like never before!

Asking people to please leave the beach on their own terms is not a solution.

It is a way to pacify inept progressive public policy that has failed.

An approach that will not upset, nor point out the obvious failure of these policies that never worked and never will.

For when public safety concerns for the public at-large take a back seat to enabling homeless policies that don’t work and make the situation even worse; what you see currently at the boardwalk and around Venice is becoming a permanent new reality!

So are all homeless individuals criminals, drug addicted and transient?

No.

But a large portion of this population fits this description and when failing to address these foundational concerns are ignored, you create an adversarial conflict with residents that is unnecessary and lends to a lack of cooperation and support of those affected by this environment at the beach which is both dangerous and hostile.

As we crawl out of this pandemic the commerce and tourism lost at the boardwalk needs to be regained and realized by ending any encampments and understanding that the lack of action has made things worse.

But more importantly, government & homeless bureaucrats, burying their heads literally in the sand by failing to acknowledge the truth about rampant homelessness and rising crime can no longer occur and that to fix the problem a public safety and law enforcement component can no longer be excluded or denied!

The author is a member of the Outreach, Parking and Oceanfront Walk Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council and can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or nantoni@mindspring.com

in Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
"Here you have a controversial incumbent in the throw of another potential recall attempt with an opportunity to speak and engage the people at Penmar Park and he doesn’t attend?" writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Mike Bonin – A ‘Night Out’ No Show

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

By Nick Antonicello The annual National Night out against Crime held Tuesday evening is a way for LAPD and other...
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Why the Recall of Mike Bonin Matters

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

By Nick Antonicello For the first time in a long time Mike Bonin seems to be actually responding to the...
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Why Silence the Sheriff? Bonin Bashing of Villanueva Backfires at the Wrong Moment!

July 21, 2021

Read more
July 21, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Don’t like the message? Please don’t shoot the messenger! For that seems to be the case when...

"As you stated: 'You can’t beat somebody with nobody.' I’m not nobody, Nick. I’m the woman who is stepping up to beat Mike Bonin," writes Traci Park (pictured). Photo: Courtesy.
Venice Beach Opinion

An Open Response To Nick Antonicello

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Editor’s note: this article is a response to an opinion piece by Nick Antonicello last week. By Traci Park Hi...

"So the need for “new Leadership” and calls for change are obvious, but who has the community support, resume and record of results that can defeat a partisan, professional politician the likes of Mr. Bonin?" writes Nick Antonicello. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Eye on the Prize – Who Can Beat Mike Bonin?

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There’s an old saying in politics, and that is “you can’t beat somebody with nobody.” And with current...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

"Transform the Venice Pier into more than just a place to fish. This iconic tourist attraction can be so much more. What about creating a band shell similar to the Hollywood Bowl and having concerts and other events that draws people back to the beach?" Photo: Getty.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Ten Ways to Bring Back the Venice Boardwalk

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

By Nick Antonicello With COVID-19 now slowly in the rearview mirror, it is time to restore the purpose of the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Bonin’s Beach Blunder Gone Astray

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There seems to be a basic disconnect with the media and its misunderstanding or lack of comprehension...
Featured, Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Real Election Reforms Required as Venice Neighborhood Council Wraps Up 2021 Campaign

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Why would someone like me who has lived in Venice since 1993 and has been a registered...

A Bridge Home temporary shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...
Life, Venice Beach Opinion

How to Heal the Soil and Why

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

By Andy Lopez We all know how important the vital role the soil plays in your plants’ health, trees, and...

"Our historic and world famous Venice Beach boardwalk park typically gets over 10 million visitors each year. As L.A. enters yellow tier and more people travel, we cannot endanger our visitors by allowing the current lawless and inhumane conditions at Venice Beach to continue," reads a letter sent to officials from Venice residents and stakeholders. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Hundreds of Residents and Stakeholders Sign Letter Calling for Clean up of Venice Beach

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

The following is an open letter sent to Los Angeles city and county officials calling for urgent action to deal...

""You and the Mayor created this crisis, and we resent being tasked now with cleaning up after your destructive policy decisions. Why are such crises not seen in Beverly Hills or Manhattan Beach?" write CD 11 constituents.
Venice Beach Opinion

Letter to Editor: Opposition to CD 11 Homeless Shelters

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

To the Honorable Councilman Mike Bonin,  My family and friends strongly object to your City Council motion March 31st, to...

"I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove Elementary in Venice. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes." Nick Melvoin (center) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR