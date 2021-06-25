June 26, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A rendering of a development coming to Palms.

24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms

Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light

By Toi Creel 

A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will soon be coming to the Palms neighborhood.

Last month the Los Angeles planning department approved the project, named in paperwork as Dunn + Regent, will be located at the southeastern corner of Regent Street and Dunn Drive. The development will offer a range of a six one bedroom apartments averaging 458 square feet, four three-bedrooms around 833 square feet each, and 14 four-bedrooms at 1,241 square feet.

Plans call for a range of units: 19 market-rate, five below-market-rate three for extremely low incomes, one for very low incomes and one for low incomes. 

The owner of  the project and applying company is 3710 Dunn Venture LLC.Currently the LLC is registered at the Missouri address of Renewable Energy Alternatives.

To make way for the new project the current existing buildings, including two 1940s four-unit apartment buildings, will be razed. Dunn + Regent Owners also tapped into city incentives under the Transit Oriented Communities Incentive Program. The Tier-3 project will be allowed various incentives such as a 70-percent density bonus and 22-foot height increase.

Dunn + Regent will also have 12 car parking spaces along with stalls for 26 bikes. The project will also have amenities such as a 1,314-square-foot sky deck. The properties housing Dunn + Regent were acquired in November 2021 for a total of $4.2 million, according to Los Angeles County property records.

in Venice Beach Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering of 13481-13485 Beach Avenue Breakform Design.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

New Condos Planned For Del Rey

June 23, 2021

Read more
June 23, 2021

27 units will be a mixture of one bedroom and condominiums.  By Toi Creel  A new condo development is planned...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...

A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice. Credit: Reed Architectural Group.
Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Postponed

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Appeal hearing for mixed development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk pushed back to August By Chad Winthrop An appeal hearing...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...

A rendering of the VIsta Ballona development. Credit: FSY Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Wood Framing Complete For Mar Vista Affordable Housing Project

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Vista Ballona development expected to be completed later this year with 50 units of affordable housing  By Toi Creel Wood...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

A rendering of the Reese Davidson Community. Credit: Eric Owen Moss Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

140 units planned along canals By Toi Creel A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...

A Bridge Home temporary shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...

A rendering of a development underway on Lincoln Boulevard. Credit: Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice

May 21, 2021

Read more
May 21, 2021

47 units with retail under construction  By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...
Venice Beach Real Estate

Roof Warranty: Is It Worth It?

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Anyone who owns a house knows that it is a long-term investment. This purchase is probably the biggest you’ll ever...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 15, 2021

Read more
May 15, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR