24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms

Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light

By Toi Creel

A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will soon be coming to the Palms neighborhood.

Last month the Los Angeles planning department approved the project, named in paperwork as Dunn + Regent, will be located at the southeastern corner of Regent Street and Dunn Drive. The development will offer a range of a six one bedroom apartments averaging 458 square feet, four three-bedrooms around 833 square feet each, and 14 four-bedrooms at 1,241 square feet.

Plans call for a range of units: 19 market-rate, five below-market-rate three for extremely low incomes, one for very low incomes and one for low incomes.

The owner of the project and applying company is 3710 Dunn Venture LLC.Currently the LLC is registered at the Missouri address of Renewable Energy Alternatives.

To make way for the new project the current existing buildings, including two 1940s four-unit apartment buildings, will be razed. Dunn + Regent Owners also tapped into city incentives under the Transit Oriented Communities Incentive Program. The Tier-3 project will be allowed various incentives such as a 70-percent density bonus and 22-foot height increase.

Dunn + Regent will also have 12 car parking spaces along with stalls for 26 bikes. The project will also have amenities such as a 1,314-square-foot sky deck. The properties housing Dunn + Regent were acquired in November 2021 for a total of $4.2 million, according to Los Angeles County property records.