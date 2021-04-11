April 11, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations

Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this video made possible by The Bike Shop California.

Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast. Photos: TCA Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Dual Building Development Rises Near Venice High School

April 11, 2021

Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard By Chad Winthrop Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed use development near...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California

April 9, 2021

Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.

The "Cool Ocean Dip" pudding from Pudu Pudu. Photo: Official.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

‘Next-Generation’ Pudding Comes to Venice

April 8, 2021

Pudu Pudu opens on Abbot Kinney By Kerry Slater A dessert shop specializing “next-generation” pudding has come to Venice  Pudu...

Johnnie's french dip pastrami sandwich. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News

Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich

April 8, 2021

Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City  By Kerry Slater  While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop

April 6, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space  By Toi Creel  A Texas-based cafe that makes an...

The Venice Pride Lifeguard Tower following a recent touch up from the Beaches and Harbors Los Angeles County crews. Photos: Venice Pride (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower Gets Facelift

April 6, 2021

Fresh coat of paint ahead of Pride Month By Timothy Michael The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard tower gets a fresh...

Warren Furutani speaking at the 2019 VJAMM Commemoration. Photo: Courtesy VJAMM.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee’s Annual Commemoration

April 6, 2021

Annual event to be held virtually Thursday April 15 Submitted by the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee Standing at...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

April 5, 2021

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

New Interactive Map Sheds Light on Venice’s Tsunami Vulnerability

April 5, 2021

California Geological Survey’s interactive Tsunami Hazard Area Early Monday morning a 4.0 earthquake occurred near LAX, rattling the Westside. After...

"I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove Elementary in Venice. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes." Nick Melvoin (center) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 5, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...

Photo: Getty.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Bonin Proposes Westside Shelters Including in Fisherman’s Village and Pacific Palisades

April 2, 2021

Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach, Fisherman’s Village parking lots? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

‘Interlocking’ Buildings Development Underway

April 1, 2021

A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Man Arrested After Reported Child Molestation at Venice Boardwalk

March 30, 2021

Victim released back to a responsible adult following Sunday incident, LAPD says By Sam Catanzaro A suspect was arrested after...

Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach. Photo: Google.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach Signs Agreement After Non-Compliance With ADA

March 30, 2021

United States Attorney’s Office announces agreements with 27 Southern California hotels  By Chad Winthrop Federal prosecutors have signed an agreement...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: Giving All Cancer Patients Hope

March 29, 2021

Call us as soon as you can after you are diagnosed with cancer.  Located in the heart of Santa Monica,...

