Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this video made possible by The Bike Shop California.
Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations
Dual Building Development Rises Near Venice High School
April 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard By Chad Winthrop Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed use development near...
Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California
Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.
‘Next-Generation’ Pudding Comes to Venice
April 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Pudu Pudu opens on Abbot Kinney By Kerry Slater A dessert shop specializing “next-generation” pudding has come to Venice Pudu...
Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich
April 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City By Kerry Slater While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop
April 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space By Toi Creel A Texas-based cafe that makes an...
Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower Gets Facelift
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fresh coat of paint ahead of Pride Month By Timothy Michael The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard tower gets a fresh...
Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee’s Annual Commemoration
April 6, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Annual event to be held virtually Thursday April 15 Submitted by the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee Standing at...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers
Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
New Interactive Map Sheds Light on Venice’s Tsunami Vulnerability
April 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
California Geological Survey’s interactive Tsunami Hazard Area Early Monday morning a 4.0 earthquake occurred near LAX, rattling the Westside. After...
Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom
April 5, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Bonin Proposes Westside Shelters Including in Fisherman’s Village and Pacific Palisades
April 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach, Fisherman’s Village parking lots? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember...
‘Interlocking’ Buildings Development Underway
April 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...
Man Arrested After Reported Child Molestation at Venice Boardwalk
March 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Victim released back to a responsible adult following Sunday incident, LAPD says By Sam Catanzaro A suspect was arrested after...
Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach Signs Agreement After Non-Compliance With ADA
March 30, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
United States Attorney’s Office announces agreements with 27 Southern California hotels By Chad Winthrop Federal prosecutors have signed an agreement...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: Giving All Cancer Patients Hope
March 29, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Call us as soon as you can after you are diagnosed with cancer. Located in the heart of Santa Monica,...
