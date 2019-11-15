November 16, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Time For Realistic Housing Goals

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist

Build 3.5 million new dwelling units across California by 2025 and this state’s housing shortage will be solved, Gov. Gavin Newsom prescribed during his campaign last year and many times since.

But it’s not happening, and the problems of affordability and homelessness have grown no easier to solve under Newsom than before his election, despite many months of talk and a slew of new laws designed to make permitting and building new units easier and less bureaucratic.

If there’s a culprit here, it appears to be market forces. For years, the common nostrum was that easier permitting and lower prices could solve the problems, which see more than 130,000 homeless persons around the state and many more who can’t afford the American dream of owning their homes, which in California has been a path to wealth for generations.

It appears not even a drastic measure like this year’s proposed (and later scrubbed) SB 50 can do the trick. The measure aims to mandate high-rise housing in job and transit centers and near the busiest bus lines regardless of what neighbors or local officials desire.

SB 50’s likely failure was implied last spring, when the Irvine-based real estate information firm MetroStudy reported that 3,700 newly-built homes went unsold in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties during the first quarter of this year.

That left unsold housing inventory up 22 percent from last year and 37 percent above the five-year average. It caused a slowdown in construction at the very time Newsom and others wanted more building, with new home development in the state’s most populous region down 18 percent year over year.

That reduction in housing sales and construction would hardly get California 3.5 million new units in the next six years. It might generate one-sixth that many, at best.

This was market forces at work: Even though builders dropped the price of new housing below the regional median price, they could not drop it below the $425,000 average cost of building an apartment or condominium in a typical 100-unit project. Instead, most new units must be sold for about $600,000 in order to push the price of “affordable” new units in each development down to $350,000 or less.

Such numbers are needed for developers to make any profit, a prerequisite if anyone expects them to build anything. But at those prices, there aren’t enough buyers to sustain the kind of building boom California needs.

That was the Southern California situation, and things were similar in the Central Valley, where prices are significantly lower – but so are average incomes.

Now a similar market-driven malaise affects the San Francisco Bay area, the state’s employment leader thanks to Silicon Valley. That area’s sustained success has driven up the average cost of Bay area housing.

The steady upward drive of housing prices in the region began to flag earlier this year, with prices stabilizing at least for while. That now has developers in the entire region leery of building very much, according to a new study of California builders by UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and the law firm Allen Matkins. The report focused on multi-family housing, as well as new office and retail construction.

Essentially, builders think the economy will be worse in 2022 than today, and 2022 is about when construction whose planning starts now would be ready to occupy. Developers thus have pulled back on some new apartments and condos over the last six months and more than half those surveyed said they planned no new multi-family home project starts over the next 12 months.

Survey authors said this was due in part to a rise in new Northern California housing inventories, similar to what began earlier in Southern California. Essentially, if rents and home prices are stable or falling, developers won’t risk their capital.

But at the same time, California needs home prices and rents to drop if it’s to resolve the housing crunch.

It adds up to a plain need for the state to adjust its goals and tactics to reasonable levels. For no one knows just yet whether or how the state can maneuver or legislate its way past this problem.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected]. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough: The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It,” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Windward farms to stay afloat with community support? Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019

Read more
November 15, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November, 15, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...

A rendering of a development planned for Del Rey. Photo: Del Rey Neighborhood Council.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Trio of Residential and Commercial Building Demolished for Mixed-Use Development

November 14, 2019

Read more
November 14, 2019

24 apartments plus retail space coming to Del Rey By Sam Catanzaro A laundromat, a single, family home and a...
Edify TV, Featured

Edify TV: Market Report $10 challenge

November 14, 2019

Read more
November 14, 2019

Market Report $10 challenge is back, Jacki Karsh gives us the details, this video brought to you by Alexander Audiology, Inc.

Medical supplies found on Venice Beach Sunday morning. Photos: LA County Lifeguards.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Despite Saftey Concerns, Source of Needles That Washed up on Venice Beach Still Unknown

November 14, 2019

Read more
November 14, 2019

LA County lifeguards, Public Health still investigating incident By Sam Catanzaro Last Sunday a “large amount” of medical supplies, including...

Councilmember is proposing creating a emergency renters relief program. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, Venice Beach News

$10M to Protect Renters From Eviction?

November 13, 2019

Read more
November 13, 2019

Councilmember Paul Koretz calling for the creation of emergency renters relief program By Sam Catanzaro A Los Angeles elected official...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Abbot Kinney Fantastic Film Festival, Bonin Wants Metro to be Prioritized Over Cars: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 11, 2019

November 12, 2019

Read more
November 12, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 11, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Police Officer in Stable Condition After Knocked Unconscious by Homeless Man

November 11, 2019

Read more
November 11, 2019

LAPD officer taken to hospital after encounter with burglary suspect near Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A Los Angeles Police Department...

Medical supplies found on Venice Beach Sunday morning, including needles (right). Photos: LA County Lifeguards.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Needles, Medical Supplies Close Part of Venice Beach

November 10, 2019

Read more
November 10, 2019

Area south of Venice Beach Pier cordoned off By Sam Catanzaro Authorities closed off a part of Venice Beach after...

An Airbnb listing in Venice, one of the hotspots for short-term rental activity in Los Angeles. Photo: Airbnb.
Featured, Venice Beach News

City Officials, Airbnb Come to Agreement for Home-Sharing Compliance

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Enforcing new regulations that went into effect Nov. 1 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council has approved an...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Windward Farms is closing after 120% rent increase: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 8th, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.*...

Sonia Vissani-Lesko (left), Chefs for Seniors West Los Angeles franchise owner. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Fresh Meals for the Elderly With Chefs for Seniors

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

By Keldine Hull Chefs for Seniors offers a unique and tailored dining experience for senior citizens in the comfort of...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Santa Monica Farmers Market Squashes

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

Reporter Jacki Karsh heads down to the Santa Monica Farmers Market to hear all about what to do with Autumn...

Interceptor 002 in Klang river, Selangor, Malaysia. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Restoring Ballona Creek With Autonomous System

November 6, 2019

Read more
November 6, 2019

LA County and The Ocean Cleanup to announce new innovative tech to clean Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Chair of...
Featured, Health, Venice Beach News

Lily the Pink – Helping Women Look Their Best

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Sandy Allbright’s permanent makeup studio in Brentwood  By Staff Writer For women who want to look their best all the...

A homeless person's belongings next to LADOT Lot 731 where city officials are considering building affordable housing amid a homelessness crisis. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, Venice Beach News

City Considering Replacing Venice Beach Parking Lot With Affordable Housing

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Venice Neighborhood Council says more, not less, parking is needed By Sam Catanzaro With the county in the midst of...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR