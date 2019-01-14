Winter dineL.A. – Prime Rib and Seafood at Lawry’s

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Winter dineL.A.

FIRST COURSE

The Famous Original Spinning Bowl Salad

ENTREE

California Cut of Roasted Prime Ribs of Beef

and Broiled Nova Scotia Lobster Tail

with mashed potatoes, au jus, Yorkshire pudding

or

Scottish Salmon and Broiled Nova Scotia Lobster Tail with mashed potatoes

SIDES

Creamed Corn or Creamed Spinach or Seasonal Vegetables

DESSERT

Flourless Chocolate Cake

with raspberry sauce

or English Trifle or Crème Brûlée

________________

$59 per guest, plus tax and gratuity

Mon-Thu 4-9pm | Fri 4-10pm | Sat & Sun 3-10pm

