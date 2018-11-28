Cuffing Season Around Venice

Three local spots to add a touch of romance to your fall.

By Keldine Hull

Cuffing season is finally here, and there’s no better city to fall in love in than Venice. From the canals to the sunsets, Venice offers the perfect backdrop for anyone looking to add a touch of romance to their life. We asked around and found some favorite Venice destinations to visit alongside that special someone. Here’s your essential guide to cuffing season in Venice.

1. Hotel Erwin



1697 Pacific Ave., Venice, CA

(Suggested by Venice Chamber of Commerce CEO Donna Lasman, L.A. Social Karma’s Jennifer Wilson, and Co-Founder of Beach Mobile Inc., Evan White)

With one of the most breathtaking views of the ocean, High Lounge at Hotel Erwin is the only rooftop bar in Venice. Winner of the OpenTable Diners’ Choice Awards for Best Ambiance, Best Hot Spot and Best Scenic View in Venice, High Lounge is the perfect place to cozy up next to that special someone and watch the sun take a dip in the ocean as evening sets in. Hotel Erwin offers a unique variety of authentic menus from Industry Mondays to Wine Down Wednesdays. Their popular fall menu offers a blend of mouthwatering cocktails like the Spicy Mango Tree, Rosebud, and appropriately named Day at the Beach. Whether you come for lunch, stay for a nightcap, or spend the night in one of their spacious suites, at the heart of Venice, Hotel Erwin is the perfect destination for the hopeless romantic in us all.

2. Hal’s Bar and Grill



1025 Abbot Kinney Blvd. Venice, CA

(Suggested by Venice Chamber of Commerce CEO Donna Lasman)

For nearly three decades, Hal’s Bar and Grill has been a favorite among locals and tourists alike. It’s spacious yet intimate seating surrounded by contemporary art makes it the perfect destination for a romantic evening on the town. With a little bit of something for everyone, their menu offers a sophisticated selection of American cuisine and unique cocktails guaranteed to satisfy the palette. Sunday nights are jazz nights at Hal’s, and from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., well- known jazz artists like Anna Fisher, Greg Poree and Vince Wilburn offer the perfect soundtrack for an unforgettable night.

3. Venice Pier



Unlike anywhere else in the world, the Venice Pier is the stuff romcom’s are made of. The pier offers a 1,300-foot walking path and is the essence of what makes Southern California so unique. From the Muscle Beach to the basketball courts, the pier is the quintessential destination for that perfect day in Venice. With volleyball players straight out of an ‘80s movie montage and street performers that seem to defy gravity, there’s no shortage of entertainment at the pier.

With the ocean at your feet, idyllic sunsets, and the kiss of the breeze on your skin, Venice does all the work for you; all you need to do is just enjoy it. For those who take pleasure in the simplicity of Venice, a walk down the beach or through the canals is just as romantic as going to a rooftop lounge. Ride your bike along the pathway, bring a basket and some music, and enjoy an intimate picnic on the beach. Wherever you choose to spend your time in Venice this cuffing season, just make sure you spend it with someone special.