Locals Only

Fourth-year, UCLA anthropology student Alexandra Dove is on the hunt for Venice locals to help with a project, “I am conducting fieldwork with a group of students for our linguistics anthropology class and we are focused in Venice Beach,” she told Yo! Venice. “We are interested in learning what it means to grow up in Venice and are looking for people to interview and tell us their thoughts.”

If you can meet for a 1-hour interview either December 8th or December 9th in Venice, or by telephone email alexandra.dove1@gmail.com or call 510-332-3364.