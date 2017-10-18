An End to the Road Diet

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) is set to immediately begin restoring lanes in Playa del Rey a move that has could signal hope for those against the Venice Blvd., “road diet.”

Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Councilmember Mike Bonin today announced a plan to restore traffic lanes on several roads in Playa del Rey, and deliver a series of new safety features to help protect the lives of motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.

A pilot program saw lanes emoved on Culver Boulevard, Jefferson Boulevard, and Pershing Drive.

“This pilot program has shown us that lane reductions are not the right approach in Playa del Rey, but we can and will find a way to ease congestion and improve traffic safety in this neighborhood,” said Mayor Garcetti. “We have the will and know-how to find smart, balanced, effective, and flexible solutions — and I’m confident that the new safety measures we are putting in place will help us accomplish those goals.”

Full story to come.