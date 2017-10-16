Why all the Heat?

A weak offshore flow keeping away cool marine breezes is causing temperatures to soar 20 degrees above normal in some areas of the Southland today according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Sweet. Sweet also said a high-pressure system is adding to the mix.

Sweet also said a high-pressure system is adding to the mix. At 101 degrees, Woodland Hill is set to be the hottest. In Downtown L.A., where the average for this time of the year is 79, according to Sweet, is forecast to hit 95 this afternoon. Burbank is expected to hit 99; the normal high in both is around 80.Sweet said the high heat is contributing to an elevated risk of

The high heat is contributing to an elevated risk of wildfire, but there are no fire warnings, red flag warnings or fire weather watches, in effect today.Temperatures will steadily decline over the coming days but begin

Temperatures will steadily decline over the coming days but begin ramping up again on Saturday.