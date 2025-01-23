Venice Shorts: Vote by Mail Ballot Applications Open for 2025 VNC Board Election

Per City Mandate, this election is Vote By Mail ONLY

By Nick Antonicello

Due to budget constraints imposed by the City of Los Angeles, there will be no in-person voting in the reorganization and election of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org).

To reserve and receive your franchise to participate, you must follow these instructions:

1.) Request your ballot (before March 10th)

2.) Receive your ballot

3.) Return your ballot (postmarked by March 18th).

Online applications for your ballot and instructions for paper ballots, if desired, are available here: https://clerkappsele.lacity.org/NCElection/login.

This link does require registering for an Angeleno account.

Remember, it’s YOUR Venice, get involved!

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two resident of the neighborhood who is covering the 2025 neighborhood elections. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com