Venice Shorts: Councilwoman Park Addresses VNC

Councilmember reports to the community on the current state of the wildfires and the impact on Venice and Los Angeles

By Nick Antonicello

Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), and members of her staff participated via ZOOM during the January 21st meeting of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org).

The monthly meeting was in a virtual-only setting.

Councilwoman Park led the evening by addressing the current state of affairs regarding the ongoing, but contained wildfires that have devastated neighboring Pacific Palisades with reports of 12,000 to 15,000 structures destroyed as of this writing.

Visibly shaken on the call by the depth of devastation, Park emphasized the impact on city services as all hands are on deck to address the needs of a neighborhood that for the most part, has been reduced to ashes.

“We will come back as a community,” offered the first-term councilmember as her staff as well as herself have prioritized efforts around the devastation as Los Angeles has been reacting to this “new normal,” in lifting spirits as well as the lives most impacted.

Park described the “long road ahead” in rebuilding the Palisades and urged all Venetians to be “strong and safe,” as the crisis slowly transforms to recovery and rebuilding.

Park said the transition back to normal operations will be delicate and ongoing, and asked the board as well as the community to be patient in this process.

Park thanked the Venice community for “caring as much as you do,” and announced she will be heading up a new council committee dealing directly with this crisis and will be stepping back from her membership on the committee overseeing the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Park also recognized the hard work of Venice volunteers who have stepped up in the form of donation hubs to assist those who in many instances have nothing left but the clothes on their back.

Regarding issues around tap water, she urged residents to test first, and explained that residual particles in the air from the fires have impacted the quality of water to date.

VNC President Brian Averill thanked Park for taking the time to address the board, and she said she will continue to keep the community informed on the wildfire crisis as well as other pressing issues facing Venice.

“I ask for patience as we get things back on track. We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” noted Park, as she praised her staff and in particular Juan Fregoso and Sean Silva who joined her on the call this evening.

“You have a great team that cares about this community and this district,” noted the Venice resident and attorney.

The meeting was called to order, and a roll call was conducted to confirm the presence of board members including Brian Averill, Erica Moore, Yolanda Gonzalez, Bruno Hernandez, Jim Robb, Lisa Redmond, Deborah Keaton, Jason Sugars, Helen Fallon, Robert Thibodeau, Eric Donaldson, Christopher Lee, Tima Bell, Alley Bean, Fran Solomon, Michael Jensen, Clark Brown, CJ Cole, Nico Ruderman, Steve Bradbury, and Soledad Ursua.

VNC Election Update:

Election Committee Chair Christopher Lee updated the board on the actions taken by the committee regarding the creation of a post card to be sent to every deliverable residence in the community, and stressed the fact this is a vote-by-mail only contest and that stakeholders must apply for a ballot. All requests for ballots postmarked by March 9th will be accepted by the City Clerk’s office.

President’s Report:

President Brian Averill praised the efforts of Councilwoman Park and announced that the VNC would be donating $1,000 to the wildfire relief efforts to the LAFD, in honor of Fire Station #63 here in Venice.

Venice Community Plan update & resolution:

The Venice Community Plan Committee Chair Naomi Nightingale discussed the Parking Transportation Report & Holdover Recommendations, with motions to approve both items. The board voted “yes” in the affirmative to adopt.

Budget & Finance actions:

The board approved the following expenditures as recommended by Treasurer Helen Fallon:

· Approval of December 31, 2024, Monthly Expenditure Reports (MER).

· Reimbursement of $160.50 to Outreach Chair Erica Moore for supplies.

· Purchase of three VNC Election announcement Banner Patches for $325.00.

· Purchase of 30 VNC Election announcement Lawn Signs for $625.00.

· Scheduling of VNC Election Candidate Meet and Greet Movie Event with a budget of $1,500.00.

Outreach Committee:

The board voted to authorize approval to schedule a VNC Election Candidate Forum via Zoom in February to allow stakeholders to learn more about the candidates and the issues facing Venice in this election.

VNC Board Election Participation:

· A motion authored and sponsored by Community Officer Steve Bradbury called for all VNC members to participate in at least two, two-hour public outreach sessions to register voters for the 2025 VNC election, with efforts led by the Chair of the Rules & Elections Committee Christopher Lee and supported by the Outreach Chair Erica Moore. After public comment and board discussion, the motion was approved.

Consideration of a new Ad Hoc Committee:

· A motion to form an ad hoc Committee on “Housing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” to address and propose recommendations to the City of Los Angeles to meet housing obligations under state law and ensure socioeconomic diversity, equity, and inclusion in new housing was brought forth by stakeholder Frank Murphy. After lengthy discussion, the motion failed to receive board support at this time.

The meeting adjourned at roughly 9:30 pm.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two year resident of the neighborhood who exclusively covers the actions and proceedings of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a tip or a take all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com