January 21, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @zooeydeschanel

Zooey Deschanel Mourns Loss of Childhood Home in Palisades Fire “Full of Too Many Incredible Memories to Count”

The home earned it the nickname “The Church” among her childhood friends

Zooey Deschanel’s childhood home, a historic 1920s Spanish Revival house in Pacific Palisades, has been destroyed in the recent Palisades Fire. The actress and musician shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, describing the loss of her beloved family home, which she called a “sanctuary” filled with treasured memories.

“My childhood home. A marvel of 1920s Spanish revival architecture. Full of too many incredible memories to count,” Deschanel wrote. “It was not a mansion but it was cozy and lovely and unique and perfect to me.”

The home, one of the oldest in the neighborhood, was known for its distinctive 14-foot ceilings and stained glass windows, which earned it the nickname “The Church” among her childhood friends. Deschanel recounted its significance as the site of family celebrations, from Christmas dinners and Easter egg hunts to birthdays, weddings, and baby showers.

Among the items lost in the fire were family photos, heirlooms such as furniture crafted by her great-great-grandfather, and the piano on which she first learned to play music. “The reminders of generations past: All have vanished into thin air,” she wrote.

Deschanel expressed gratitude for the support her family and the community have received. She thanked friends who provided meals, clothing, and emotional support, as well as the firefighters who worked tirelessly to protect lives and property. “Your kindness is the salve that has made this bearable,” she wrote.

The Palisades Fire has ravaged large swaths of the Pacific Palisades and neighboring Alta Dena, leaving many families displaced and homes destroyed. “So many people have lost so much,” Deschanel noted.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Deschanel is best known for her work in film and television, including roles in Elf, 500 Days of Summer, and the hit sitcom New Girl. She is also a musician, performing as part of the duo She & Him and co-founding the website HelloGiggles.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: palisadesforever.com
News, upbeat

Pali High School Graduates Launch Nonprofit to Help Rebuild Community

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

Founded by four childhood friends with deep ties to the community, Palisades Forever aims to restore the vibrant character of...
News, upbeat

Venice Chamber Events to Bolster Community Ties Amid Fire Recovery Efforts

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

Both events aim to provide a space for reflection, connection, and solidarity In the wake of devastating fires, the Venice...

Photo: Instagram: @bgcmalibu90265
Hard, News

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Relaunches Emergency Relief Fund for Pali Fire Victims

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

The fund will support affected individuals and families by providing resources such as temporary housing, shelter, and essential items including...
News

Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory Issued for Los Angeles County Amid Strong Santa Ana Windstorm

January 19, 2025

Read more
January 19, 2025

Public Health Warns of Poor Air Quality, Health Risks as Winds Stir Pollutants From Burn Scars The Los Angeles County...
News, Real Estate

Red Flag Warning: Santa Ana Winds and Extreme Fire Danger Again Predicted This Week

January 19, 2025

Read more
January 19, 2025

Winds Up to 100 MPH Expected; Residents Urged to Prepare for Critical Fire Weather  The National Weather Service has issued...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Parts of Palisades Reopen as Containment Efforts Continue

January 17, 2025

Read more
January 17, 2025

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the repopulation of several zones, marking a significant step in the recovery Parts...
Hard, News

L.A. Officials Field Heated Questions from Distressed Palisades Residents at Town Hall

January 17, 2025

Read more
January 17, 2025

Officials detail fire containment efforts, home access timelines, and future wildfire prevention plans as residents express frustration over delays By...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

SMPD Identify Suspect in Fatal Broadway Shooting, But Search Continues

January 17, 2025

Read more
January 17, 2025

Authorities Continue to Review Witness Statements and Surveillance Footage as Part of Their Ongoing Investigation Authorities have identified a suspect...

Photo: JINS
News, upbeat

JINS Eyewear Opens Venice Store, Launches Wildfire Relief Donation Drive

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

The New Store, Located at 1227 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Introduces a Digital-First Shopping Experience Japanese eyewear brand JINS will open...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

Pali Charter High Seeks Temporary Campus and Donations After Devastating Fires

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

The school is calling on local businesses, organizations, and individuals to help secure a temporary space Palisades Charter High School...

Photo: Instagram: @pacificcatch
Dining, News

Bay Area Fish House Makes L.A. Debut in Santa Monica

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

Pacific Catch Brings Sustainable Seafood and Pacific Rim Flavors to Santa Monica in Its First LA-Area Location Pacific Catch West...
News, upbeat

$12M Relief Fund Established for LA Artists Affected by Wildfires

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

The Initiative Is Spearheaded by the J. Paul Getty Trust, With Backing From the Mohn Art Collective, East West Bank,...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

OPINION: Governor and City Should Pause on Rebuilding The Palisades

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Venice Stakeholders Association President Mark Ryavec Argues for Fire-Resilient Reforms Before Rebuilding in the Pacific Palisades By Mark Ryavec Governor...

Photo: Jeff Garris
Hard, News

Former SWAT Officer Who Braved Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Loses Everything in Palisades Fire

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Jeff Garris, a retired Pittsburgh SWAT officer celebrated for his heroism during the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, faces a...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

