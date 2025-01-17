SMPD Identify Suspect in Fatal Broadway Shooting, But Search Continues

Authorities Continue to Review Witness Statements and Surveillance Footage as Part of Their Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in Santa Monica. Fabian Mendez, 28, of Inglewood, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in his 30s in the 200 block of Broadway, near Alley 2.

The shooting occurred just after 1:30 a.m. when Mendez allegedly approached the victim, who was seen arguing with an unidentified female shortly before the incident. According to police, Mendez chased the victim into the street and shot him in the back. He was last seen running northbound in Alley 2, fleeing the scene.

Despite efforts by officers to save the victim’s life, he was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not yet been released as authorities are still notifying his next of kin.

Mendez, a male Hispanic standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 280 pounds, has tattoos on his forearms, including the word “Zamora” in large letters. Police consider him armed and dangerous and are urging the public not to approach him.

The Santa Monica Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Mendez. Authorities continue to review witness statements and surveillance footage as part of their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Mendez’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Isaac Reyes at (310) 458-4852, Detective Sergeant Alfonso Lozano at (310) 458-8774, or the Santa Monica Police Department Watch Commander at (310) 458-8427.