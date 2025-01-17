January 17, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: SMPD

SMPD Identify Suspect in Fatal Broadway Shooting, But Search Continues

Authorities Continue to Review Witness Statements and Surveillance Footage as Part of Their Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in Santa Monica. Fabian Mendez, 28, of Inglewood, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in his 30s in the 200 block of Broadway, near Alley 2.

The shooting occurred just after 1:30 a.m. when Mendez allegedly approached the victim, who was seen arguing with an unidentified female shortly before the incident. According to police, Mendez chased the victim into the street and shot him in the back. He was last seen running northbound in Alley 2, fleeing the scene.

Despite efforts by officers to save the victim’s life, he was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not yet been released as authorities are still notifying his next of kin.

Mendez, a male Hispanic standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 280 pounds, has tattoos on his forearms, including the word “Zamora” in large letters. Police consider him armed and dangerous and are urging the public not to approach him.

The Santa Monica Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Mendez. Authorities continue to review witness statements and surveillance footage as part of their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Mendez’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Isaac Reyes at (310) 458-4852, Detective Sergeant Alfonso Lozano at (310) 458-8774, or the Santa Monica Police Department Watch Commander at (310) 458-8427.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Parts of Palisades Reopen as Containment Efforts Continue

January 17, 2025

Read more
January 17, 2025

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the repopulation of several zones, marking a significant step in the recovery Parts...
Hard, News

L.A. Officials Field Heated Questions from Distressed Palisades Residents at Town Hall

January 17, 2025

Read more
January 17, 2025

Officials detail fire containment efforts, home access timelines, and future wildfire prevention plans as residents express frustration over delays By...

Photo: JINS
News, upbeat

JINS Eyewear Opens Venice Store, Launches Wildfire Relief Donation Drive

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

The New Store, Located at 1227 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Introduces a Digital-First Shopping Experience Japanese eyewear brand JINS will open...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

Pali Charter High Seeks Temporary Campus and Donations After Devastating Fires

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

The school is calling on local businesses, organizations, and individuals to help secure a temporary space Palisades Charter High School...

Photo: Instagram: @pacificcatch
Dining, News

Bay Area Fish House Makes L.A. Debut in Santa Monica

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

Pacific Catch Brings Sustainable Seafood and Pacific Rim Flavors to Santa Monica in Its First LA-Area Location Pacific Catch West...
News, upbeat

$12M Relief Fund Established for LA Artists Affected by Wildfires

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

The Initiative Is Spearheaded by the J. Paul Getty Trust, With Backing From the Mohn Art Collective, East West Bank,...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

OPINION: Governor and City Should Pause on Rebuilding The Palisades

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Venice Stakeholders Association President Mark Ryavec Argues for Fire-Resilient Reforms Before Rebuilding in the Pacific Palisades By Mark Ryavec Governor...

Photo: Jeff Garris
Hard, News

Former SWAT Officer Who Braved Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Loses Everything in Palisades Fire

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Jeff Garris, a retired Pittsburgh SWAT officer celebrated for his heroism during the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, faces a...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Christopher Lee served as Chair of the Rules & Selections Committee that created the process for the 2025 elections within LA’s constraints of no in-person voting
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Democracy Denied?

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Neighborhood Council Elections Mandate That Ballots Be Requested Will Cause Turnout and Participation to Plummet, No In-Person Voting Will Have...

Photo: Citizen
Hard, News

SUV Set Ablaze Outside Marina del Rey Storage Facility

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Ravenous Flames Consumed the Vehicle By Zach Armstrong An SUV was almost entirely engulfed in flames outside of a Marina...
Hard, News

LAFD Didn’t Deploy Available Firefighters or Water-Carrying Engines Despite Warnings: REPORT

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Defended the Department’s Strategy, Citing the Need to Balance Wildfire Readiness With Increased Citywide 911 Calls...

Photo: The KINN
News, upbeat

Westside Businesses Transform Into Distribution Hubs and Shelters Amid Devastating Fire

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Local businesses and volunteers transform spaces into shelters, donation hubs, and meal services, stepping up to support evacuees and frontline...
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Veterinarian Shelters Nearly 40 Pets Amid Devastating Fire: Report

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Annie Harvilicz has turned her Marina del Rey animal hospital into a haven for displaced pets As the Palisades Fire...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Map Shows Where Palisades Homes Were Destroyed or Spared With Images

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Over 5,300 structures have been destroyed with 12,000 threatened by the Palisades Fire, which has already charred 23,713 acres and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR