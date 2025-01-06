Collision at Navy Street Injures At Least One Victim

The Accident Led to Traffic Disruptions

A vehicle accident causing injuries was reported Friday evening at 1 Navy St. in Venice, according to a report from Local Accident Reports.

LAFD, EMS and local authorities responded to the scene, as reported by LAR, where at least one was injured. Paramedics provided immediate care, with some victims possibly transported to hospitals for further treatment.

The specifics of the incident, including the number of vehicles involved and the extent of the injuries, are under investigation, according to LAR. The accident led to traffic disruptions as officials secured the area.

Further details are expected as the investigation continues.