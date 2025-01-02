January 2, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LAPD

Suspect in Downtown Target Shooting Apprehended After Hourslong Standoff

The Arrest Came Less Than 24 Hours After a Shooting at the figat7th Shopping Mall That Left Two Target Employees Injured

The suspect in a Monday night shooting at a downtown Los Angeles Target store was apprehended Tuesday evening following a five-hour standoff with police in the nearby Westlake District.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the man, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody at 4:52 p.m. at an apartment on the 1200 block of West Ingraham Street. The standoff began at 11:38 a.m. when officers attempted to serve a warrant, according to KTLA. Viewer footage shared with KTLA showed several broken windows and the deployment of tear gas by officers before the suspect surrendered.

The arrest came less than 24 hours after a shooting at the FigAt7th shopping mall that left two Target employees injured. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the suspect, described as a man in his early 20s, was confronted by security after he attempted to leave the store with over $1,000 worth of merchandise stuffed into a briefcase.

LAPD Capt. Raul Jovel, speaking at a press conference Tuesday, said the suspect opened fire “indiscriminately” during the confrontation. One of the security guards, who was armed, returned fire, resulting in a gunfight with at least 10 shots exchanged. Walls in the area were pocked with bullet holes, Jovel told the Los Angeles Times.

Two Target employees were wounded in the shooting. One, a loss prevention officer, remains in critical condition, while the armed security guard was treated and released from the hospital on Tuesday morning, according to KTLA.

Witnesses described the chaos as shoppers scrambled for safety. “We all just started running toward the back,” Judith Conway told KABC. “We heard several rounds go off and tried to get to safety.”

Images released by LAPD on Tuesday morning, as reported by KTLA, showed the suspect wearing a black jacket, gray pants, a purple scarf, and a black do-rag. Police described him as armed and dangerous before his eventual capture.

The FigAt7th mall expressed its concern over the incident in a statement to local media, stating it is cooperating fully with the police investigation. Target also released a statement, reported by KTLA, expressing sadness over the violence and noting that the store remains closed as of Tuesday night.

This is not the first act of violence at the downtown Target. In 2022, a homeless man fatally stabbed a 9-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman inside the store before being shot and killed by a security guard, according to ABC.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
Dining, News

Mar Vista Restaurant “Rustic Kitchen” to Close After Nearly a Decade

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Owners Noelle and John Fanaris announce bittersweet decision to shutter the neighborhood favorite as their 10-year lease ends Rustic Kitchen,...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Brian Averill Unopposed for Second Term as VNC President

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Thirty-Four Candidates File for Twenty-One Spots, as Several Incumbents Are Seeking Another Two-Year Stint  By Nick Antonicello The filing deadline...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in West Los Angeles Sexual Assault Case

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

Hajhosseini Reportedly Pressured One Victim Into Consuming Alcohol, After Which She Lost Consciousness and Was Assaulted Detectives with the Los...
News, upbeat

Gov. Newsom Touts New 2025 Laws to Strengthen Civil Rights and Inclusivity

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

The Laws Cover Various Aspects of Society, From Education to Property California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a recent news release,...
News, upbeat

110 Years Ago, Charlie Chaplin Debuted The Iconic “Tramp” Character From Venice Beach

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

The 1914 short Kid Auto Races at Venice introduced the iconic character that would become synonymous with silent film, sparking...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$75M Malibu Estate Hits Market on Coveted “Billionaire’s Beach”

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

The Home Offers Sweeping Views of the Queen’s Necklace, Palos Verdes, and Catalina Island A sprawling estate on Malibu’s exclusive...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...
News, upbeat

Venice Arts Opens Spring Registration for Youth Workshops

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

The Workshops Offer Ages 10 to 18 the Chance to Explore Photography, Filmmaking, Animation, and Narrative Illustration Venice Arts has...
Hard, News

UCLA Police Investigate Off-Campus Assault as Hate Crime

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

The Suspects Are Described as Four White or Middle Eastern Males in Their Early 20s The UCLA Police Department is...

Photo: SMPD
News

Santa Monica Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Vietnam Veteran

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

Suspect Faces Murder and Felony Charges; Police Recover Evidence Rod Sharif, a Santa Monica man, was arrested on December 27,...
News, upbeat

LAPD to Host Holiday Ice Skating Event for Children in Need

December 26, 2024

Read more
December 26, 2024

The Event Features Members of the LAPD Ice Hockey Team, Olympic Figure Skater Tai Babilonia and Members of the la...
News, upbeat

Getty Villa Explores Ancient Land of Thrace in New Exhibition

December 26, 2024

Read more
December 26, 2024

Thrace Was a Region Spanning Present-Day Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, and Turkey That Is Renowned for Its Skilled Warriors, Horsemen, and...
Hard, News

L.A. Moonlight Fireworks Cruise in Marina del Rey to Ring in 2025

December 26, 2024

Read more
December 26, 2024

The Entertainer Yacht departs from Fisherman’s Village, located at 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey Los Angeles partygoers can celebrate...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

California Makes 117 Arrests, Recovers $38K Under “Operation Holiday Watch”

December 25, 2024

Read more
December 25, 2024

The Enforcement Campaign Took Place Across Multiple California Communities In the final stretch of the holiday shopping season, California Governor...
Dining, News

Café Gratitude to Collaborate with Medical Medium For Venice Beach Pop-Up Dinner

December 25, 2024

Read more
December 25, 2024

The event, held at Café Gratitude’s Venice location at 512 Rose Avenue, will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR