LAPD Seek Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Left Pedestrian Severely Injured

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are appealing for public assistance to identify the driver of a hit-and-run collision that left a 71-year-old man severely injured.

The incident occurred on Dec. 13, 2024, at approximately 6:40 p.m. in the southbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue, just south of 8th Street. According to police, the victim was standing beside his vehicle when he was struck by a white Ford F-150 traveling southbound.

The driver failed to stop, identify themselves, or provide aid as required by law. The truck was last seen heading westbound on James M. Wood Boulevard from New Hampshire Avenue.

Emergency responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been disclosed.

Authorities are reminding drivers involved in collisions to stop immediately, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to comply with legal obligations. They also urge pedestrians to follow traffic laws and ensure safety when crossing streets.

The case is eligible for the city’s Hit-and-Run Reward Program, which offers up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the driver or a resolution through civil compromise.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact West Traffic Division Detective Holmes at 213-473-0238. Outside business hours, tips can be reported to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the “P3 Tips” mobile application.