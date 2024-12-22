December 23, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LAPD

LAPD Seek Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Left Pedestrian Severely Injured

The Case Is Eligible for the City’s Hit-And-Run Reward Program, Which Offers up to $50,000 for Information

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are appealing for public assistance to identify the driver of a hit-and-run collision that left a 71-year-old man severely injured.

The incident occurred on Dec. 13, 2024, at approximately 6:40 p.m. in the southbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue, just south of 8th Street. According to police, the victim was standing beside his vehicle when he was struck by a white Ford F-150 traveling southbound.

The driver failed to stop, identify themselves, or provide aid as required by law. The truck was last seen heading westbound on James M. Wood Boulevard from New Hampshire Avenue.

Emergency responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been disclosed.

Authorities are reminding drivers involved in collisions to stop immediately, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to comply with legal obligations. They also urge pedestrians to follow traffic laws and ensure safety when crossing streets.

The case is eligible for the city’s Hit-and-Run Reward Program, which offers up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the driver or a resolution through civil compromise.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact West Traffic Division Detective Holmes at 213-473-0238. Outside business hours, tips can be reported to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the “P3 Tips” mobile application.

Related Posts
Photo: Thom Mayne, UV ink on aluminum. Via: L.A. Louver Art Gallery
News, upbeat

Renowned Architect Explores Art and Technology in Debut U.S. Exhibition at L.A. Louver

December 22, 2024

Read more
December 22, 2024

Mayne, Known for His Groundbreaking Architectural Designs, Delves Into How Cutting-Edge Computer Technologies Can Address Enduring Artistic Questions L.A. Louver...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Three-Bedroom Bungalow on N Beirut Ave. Lists for $2.8M

December 20, 2024

Read more
December 20, 2024

A Refinished Chimney Adds a Classic Touch, While Updated Interior Doors Bring a Fresh, Modern Look A stylishly updated family...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: VB Studios
News, upbeat

Venice Beach Studios’ Christmas Concert to Benefit Military Vets

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

Headlining the Concert Is Michel Pascal, Known for His “Medicine Voice,” Alongside Performances by Pianist Myron McKinley Venice Beach Studios...

Photo: Official
Hard, News

Newsom Declares State of Emergency to Address Bird Flu Outbreak

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

The Outbreak Was First Reported in Texas and Kansas in March 2024 and Has Since Led to 61 Confirmed Human...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fia Restaurant Honors Veterans with a Special Thanksgiving Lunch in Santa Monica

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Chef Scott Erickson, a Former U.S. Marine, Leads Fia’s Efforts to Give Back This Thanksgiving, Fia Restaurant extended its commitment...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Fiasco at Third, Fourth and Fifth Avenue

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Oversized vehicles, illegal dumping, drug deals plague locals in the heart of Venice By Nick Antonicello A series of images...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Lincoln Blvd.’s “The Colony” Encompasses Twenty Restaurant Selections

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Twenty Selections Under One Roof By Nick Antonicello With some twenty cuisine selections, The Colony is now up and running...

Photo: The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners
Hard, News

Venice Beach’s Iconic “Declaration” Statue to Be Removed Within Months. There’s Still Time for a Patron to Save It

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Declaration Is Now Months Away From Being Dismantled and Transferred to di Suvero’s Sculpture Park in Petaluma, CA. By Zach...

Photo: Fred Fitness
News, upbeat

AI-Powered Gym “Fred Fitness” to Debut in Santa Monica

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Fred Fitness Is Part of a Broader Partnership With Clever Fit and Egym, Which Recently Secured $200 Million in Growth...
News, Video

(Video) The Watermark at Beverly Hills Offers Boutique-Style Living for Seniors

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

For More Info, Go To Watermarkcommunities.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/rdZtcGpfAi pic.twitter.com/dSaI3Sydkw — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) December 18, 2024

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Cyclist Injured in Collision at Mindanao Way and Glencoe Avenue

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

The Incident Caused Traffic Delays as Authorities Investigated the Crash Emergency responders were dispatched Monday to a bicycle collision at...

Photo: Instagram: @twobitcircus
News, upbeat

Micro-Amusement Park “Two Bit Circus” Opens Pop-Up on The Promenade

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

Guests Can Enjoy Unlimited Gameplay for a $25 Admission Fee, With Highlights Including a VR-Enhanced “Cocktail Shooter” Game Two Bit...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic
News, upbeat

Venice Family Clinic Awarded $1M Grant for New Inglewood Facility

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

The 16,037-Square-Foot Facility Will Provide Care to Approximately 4,000 Individuals Each Year Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit health center serving...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...

