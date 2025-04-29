(Video) Look Inside Santa Monica’s New Pilot Training Academy

For More Info, Go To Skingpilotacademy.com
For More Info, Go To https://t.co/A8JMlWX7sQ. pic.twitter.com/owAWpsZtEI— Santa Monica Mirror (@SMMirror) April 30, 2025
For More Info, Go To Skingpilotacademy.com
For More Info, Go To https://t.co/A8JMlWX7sQ. pic.twitter.com/owAWpsZtEI— Santa Monica Mirror (@SMMirror) April 30, 2025
The vehicle sped southbound on 3rd Street and attempted to cross the intersection at Ocean Park Boulevard A suspect was...
The burn is part of an effort to determine the wildfire’s point of origin and the mechanisms Residents near Pacific...
The project, spearheaded by Mercy Housing California, will replace the lot with a seven-story building The Los Angeles County Board...
Prime Time Sports Camp has remained a constant in the everchanging camp landscape for over 30 years by following this...
Right around the corner from Main Street, Kavahana is redefining how people hang out in Santa Monica. Part kava nectar...
April 29, 2025 Nick Antonicello
Third & Rose Repopulating With Tents and Structures on Sidewalks By Nick Antonicello Photos taken this weekend by area residents...
The concert will showcase musical styles, from Broadway-inspired rhythms to the traditional drama The Santa Monica College Symphony Orchestra will...
Soprano Golda Zahra comes home to put on a free concert in her old neighborhood “Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa…” The young couple was...
This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science in Heal the Bay’s Aquarium Summer Science Camp. Heal the...
Proceeds from this year’s race will help fund the rebuilding of the community center, a longstanding gathering place for local...
Organizers said the funds will go toward medical bills, therapy, rent, and daily living expenses A local hairstylist is recovering...
The entertainment zone plan builds on a bill signed by Gov. Newsom, which allows public drinking areas Santa Monica officials...
The home and its immediate surroundings remained virtually untouched by the fires A modern hacienda-style home in Pacific Palisades has...
Performing Arts Workshops (PAW) has something for everyone this summer. They offer four two-week musical theater camps and eight one-week...
Where Art Lives. If you’re looking for something fun and different to do, the Brewery Artwalk is holding its Spring...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
The vehicle sped southbound on 3rd Street and attempted to cross the intersection at Ocean Park Boulevard A suspect was...Read more
In-home safety issues that go unnoticed — cracked sidewalks, broken railings or uneven flooring for example — are often the root...Read more