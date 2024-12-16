1940s Mar Vista Duplex to Become Six-Story Apartment Building: Report

The Project Is Being Designed by Mika Design Group, Which Has Envisioned a Contemporary Podium-Style Building

A 1940s duplex on Caswell Avenue in Mar Vista is set to be replaced by a six-story apartment building, according to a recent application submitted to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning, as reported by Urbanize LA.

The proposed development, led by developer Rick Dreyfus, would be located at 12761 W. Caswell Avenue. Plans detail a 19,000-square-foot building featuring 16 one- and three-bedroom units above a parking garage with space for 20 vehicles, as reported by the outlet.

To facilitate the project, Dreyfus has requested density bonus incentives, which would allow for a larger structure than permitted under current zoning laws. In exchange, two of the apartments will be designated as very low-income affordable housing.

The project is being designed by Mika Design Group, which has envisioned a contemporary podium-style building. Renderings depict a structure with a rooftop amenity deck and a modern aesthetic.

Dreyfus is also behind similar multi-family residential projects on Manchester Avenue in Westchester and Barrington Avenue in Sawtelle, Urbanize reported.