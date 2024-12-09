Venice Shorts: Baja Builds Out New Outdoor Seating Area

Longtime Venice Locale Finalizing Major Upgrade for Customers

By Nick Antonicello

Baja Cantina, the longtime Mexican restaurant located on Washington Blvd just blocks from the beach, is close to completing a major outdoor seating renovation that started several weeks ago.

Baja Cantina blends fresh seafood, vibrant Mexican flavors, and coastal influences as this waterside venue offers a relaxed atmosphere with a menu that features a variety of dishes, such as tacos, burritos, seafood, and margaritas.

They also focus on fresh, local ingredients and have a beachy, casual vibe, making it one of the more popular destinations for enjoying food in a true tourist destination.

Located at 311 Washington Boulevard, Baja will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary come 2025.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com