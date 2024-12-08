Venice Shorts: Cow’s End Cafe Complete New Renovations

The Iconic Coffee Shop and Meeting Place Has a Fresh New Look

By Nick Antonicello

The Cow’s End, located in the heart of Venice just steps from the beach has a new look as recent renovations are now complete.

A beloved venue, known for its cozy, laid-back vibe, it has been a local favorite since its opening more than four decades ago. Perfect for grabbing coffee before or after a beach visit, the Cow’s End offers an array of juices, teas, smoothies, sandwiches and other baked goods to a loyal following of customers!

Known for a rustic, quirky décor and warm ambiance, the Cow’s End is a true community meeting place for the local gentry. It is located at 34 Washington Blvd in Marina Del Rey.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and longtime patron. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com