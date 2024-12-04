Post 283 Legion Seeks Volunteers for Rose Bowl Parade Float

This Year’s Float Celebrates the 250th Anniversary of the United States Army

Post 283 of the American Legion is inviting community members to participate in a special volunteer opportunity: helping decorate the Army’s float for the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade.

This year’s float celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States Army, highlighting its history and achievements. Volunteers are needed to assist in assembling and adorning the float with flowers and other natural elements at the Pasadena assembly warehouse.

This is a unique chance to be part of an iconic American tradition while honoring the legacy of one of the nation’s oldest institutions.

Decorating shifts are available on December 7, December 29, and December 30 at various times. Participants will join a team working to bring this float to life with vibrant floral displays.

To sign up, interested individuals can fill out the online volunteer form at this link.