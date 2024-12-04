December 4, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Earth

Linus Bike to Shutter Venice Storefront After 18 Years

Founded in 2007 in Venice by Adam McDermott and Chad Kushner, Linus Has Blossomed Into an International Brand

By Zach Armstrong

The doors of Linus Bike’s flagship Venice storefront near the intersection of Lincoln and Venice Boulevard will close after 18 years, the California-based company’s founder announced via Instagram. 

The closure is set for the end of the year.

Founded in 2007 in Venice by Adam McDermott and Chad Kushner, Linus has blossomed into an international brand that has sold more than 100,000 bikes, according to its website. Its range of bicycles–whose frame shapes are inspired by classic steel European city bikes, while their color palettes are inspired by 1960s automobiles–are available in several series and styles including Altore, Dutchi and Mixte.

“In the early days, riding a bike was part of the experience of living in Venice. You knew where the party was by the pile of bikes outside … Since then we’ve reached other communities across the United States and twelve countries.” McDermott wrote on a social media post. Reflecting on the ensuing closure, he stated: “This wasn’t an easy decision, and we’ll deeply miss the space that’s been a touchstone for our local community.”

Through the years, Linus’ signature bikes have made multiple TV and film appearances such as Netflix’s Flaked in which Will Arnett is seen riding a Linus, and in music videos for Tyler, the Creator songs “See You Again” and “911/Mr. Lonely.” The rapstar incorporated the brand’s Roadster 7i model after purchasing it at the Venice location, as reported by Momentum Magazine.

The brick-and-mortar spot’s ending comes as Linus is shifting its focus to e-commerce. Beginning next year, the company will launch its mobile mechanic service for maintenance as well as new bike deliveries, with bookings available through its website. Its full range of bicycles and accessories will also be available.

While Linus’ physical storefront chapter has reached an end, McDermott is leaving the door ajar for future operations in the beachside community.

“Just like a good ride, there are always unexpected turns. Perhaps one day, we’ll find a new home in Venice–so stay tuned.”

in Hard, News
