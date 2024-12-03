Venice Shorts: Campers Continue to Congregate at 4th & Rose

Neighbors and Residents Agitated By The Vehicles

By Nick Antonicello

A longtime, permanently parked vehicle (white school bus)still exists at Fourth & Rose here in Venice, and now a camper with a trailer has joined as well.

By the looks of things there are even more people camping outside and this is preventing normal street cleaning that has residents further agitated.

The image here is from earlier this week.

While residents must move their cars so that the street sweeping can take place, the campers seem immune from ticketing or towing!

Could you imagine if every resident decided not to move their vehicles?

Why are there two sets of rules?

Punish those who comply with the law, but look the other way for obvious transients who for the most part are not even residents of California?

When did wrong become right and right become wrong?



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice and covers the current encampment and RV crisis in the neighborhood. Have an encampment issue on your block or street? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com