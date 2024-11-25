Venice Shorts: Safety Signs Now Posted Along Oceanfront Walk

Signage to Prevent Illegal Riding Along Pedestrian Path

By Nick Antonicello

After several months of determining what would make the greatest impact to decrease the number of e-bikes and other devices from riding along the pedestrian boardwalk, new signs have been installed to ensure these vehicles use the bike path and not co-mingle with tourists that resulted in a child being hit earlier this year.

Thanks to the efforts of VSA President Mark Ryavec and his membership, these signs will be strategically placed along the boardwalk in cooperation with the Los Angeles Department of Recreation & Parks. Additional credit should also be given to the Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council who also lobbied to have these sandwich board signs created and posted as well.

The purpose of the signage is to prevent skateboards, bicycles, e-bikes and other vehicles from riding where pedestrians are walking, especially to protect children and seniors.

The City of Los Angeles urges all riders of bicycles and alike to only use the bike path so that such accidents with pedestrians can be avoided in the future.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Antonicello also serves as a volunteer member of the Oceanfront Walk Committee of the VNC. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com