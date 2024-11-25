November 26, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Safety Signs Now Posted Along Oceanfront Walk

Signage to Prevent Illegal Riding Along Pedestrian Path

By Nick Antonicello

After several months of determining what would make the greatest impact to decrease the number of e-bikes and other devices from riding along the pedestrian boardwalk, new signs have been installed to ensure these vehicles use the bike path and not co-mingle with tourists that resulted in a child being hit earlier this year.

Thanks to the efforts of VSA President Mark Ryavec and his membership, these signs will be strategically placed along the boardwalk in cooperation with the Los Angeles Department of Recreation & Parks. Additional credit should also be given to the Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council who also lobbied to have these sandwich board signs created and posted as well.

The purpose of the signage is to prevent skateboards, bicycles, e-bikes and other vehicles from riding where pedestrians are walking, especially to protect children and seniors.

The City of Los Angeles urges all riders of bicycles and alike to only use the bike path so that such accidents with pedestrians can be avoided in the future.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Antonicello also serves as a volunteer member of the Oceanfront Walk Committee of the VNC. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

Related Posts
Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Two Rescued After Vehicle Plunges into Marina del Rey Harbor: Report

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Footage Showed Crews Attaching Flotation Devices to the Vehicle and Using a Crane Two people were hospitalized Sunday evening after...

Photo: California Department of Public Health
Hard, News

Bird Flu Detected in Sample of California Raw Milk

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

The Recall Follows Increased Testing of Raw Milk Statewide Due to the Spread of Bird Flu in Dairy Herds and...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Endorses Median Project Revision Review

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Substantial Changes in Original Proposal Has Venice Neighborhood Council up in Arms By Nick Antonicello The Nov. 19 meeting of...

Photo: Facebook: @Jason Hill
News, upbeat

“100 Venice Stories” Film to Premiere at Beyond Baroque

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Since 2014, Jason Hill’s Series Chronicled Venice’s Cultural and Historical Landscape Through Interviews and Profiles Author Jason Hill will celebrate...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Video Shows Officer-Involved Shooting Outside SMPD Station

November 22, 2024

Read more
November 22, 2024

Officials Have Issued a Viewer Advisory, Cautioning That the Material May Be Distressing The Santa Monica Police Department has released...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Advance Auto Parts to Shutter 500 Stores, L.A. Might Be Affected

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

The Automotive Industry Faces Challenges From Inflation and Increased Competition From Chinese Automakers Advance Auto Parts announced plans to shutter...

Photo: Facebook (@surfridersouthbay)
News, upbeat

CNN’s “Call to Earth Day” Initiative Coming to Venice Beach

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Volunteers Will Gather to Clear Litter and Prevent Marine Debris From Polluting Waterways Oceanic Global and the Venice Surfing Association...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Freeman Walk-off Homer Secured by Local to Hit Auction Block In December

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Bidding to Open at a Reported $300K, Could Swell to Over $1M By Nick Antonicello As if attending a World...
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Place’s Value Falls by Nearly 60%: Report

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Retail Vacancies Have Compounded the Mall’s Struggles Santa Monica Place, a high-profile shopping destination in Santa Monica, continues to face...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breakaway Café Opens New Venice Location with Beachside Grab-and-Go Window

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Bayse Brothers Bring Their Signature Breakfast Dishes and Good Vibes to Venice Breakaway Café, a popular breakfast and lunch eatery...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Collision at Washington and Marcasel Leads to Injuries: Report

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Investigators Are Working to Determine the Circumstances Emergency crews responded Tuesday evening to a reported collision at the intersection of...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Baja Cantina Renovates Outdoor Seating During Construction

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

A Long-Time Popular Venue Is Open for Business During its Reconfiguration By Nick Antonicello Baja Cantina (www.bajacantina.com), the iconic Mexican...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles City Council Codifies Sanctuary Protections for Migrants with New Citywide Ordinance

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Mayor Bass Prioritized the Ordinance after Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to officially...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Santa Monica Security Guard Charged with Murder Following September Stabbing

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Investigators Gathered Evidence, Interviewed Witnesses, and Reviewed Surveillance A 36-year-old security guard has been charged with murder in connection with...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Annual Moby-Dick Reading Returning to Venice Beach

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Readers, Ranging From Students to Celebrities, Will Take Turns Performing Excerpts From Herman Melville’s 1851 Classic The Venice Oceanarium will...

